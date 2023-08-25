Luis Rubiales: the novel is over, he made a drastic decision after the scandal

Luis Rubiales will present his resignation this Friday as president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF)a position to which he agreed in May 2018, after the political, social and world of sports pressure that he has received for his behavior after the conquest of the World Cup by the Spanish team, federative sources informed EFE.

The kiss to the player Jenni Hermoso, without consent, in the delivery of medals after winning the World Cup last Sunday in Sydney, added to the gestures and behavior from Rubiales’ box, provoked political censorship, a series of complaints – up to three o’clock State Attorney General’s Office-, and a series of events that worsened in the last hours. (Luis Rubiales sinks deeper: Fifa opens disciplinary proceedings)

Against the wall

Jenni Hermoso’s statement asking through the union FUTPRO “exemplary measures” against the president and the lack of support expected in the territorial ones before the Extraordinary general assembly on Friday, they have changed the pace of Luis Rubiales on Thursday.

Despite the fact that his idea was not to resign, he has assessed that he has no other way out and communicated it to his trusted team during the afternoon.

Jenni Hermoso and Luis Rubiales.

The petition of Pedro Sánchez, acting President of the Government, the union of political parties in the petition for resignation, the complaint of the Professional Women’s Soccer League (F League) before the Higher Sports Council (CSD), requesting the disqualification for his “embarrassing behavior” and the file opened by FIFA at the same time that he was losing support in Spanish football, have shaped the decision that Rubiales will communicate on Friday in the Assembly .

