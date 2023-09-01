Luis Rubiales is still in the eye of the hurricane after what happened in the celebration of the women’s world title obtained by the Spanish National Team. However, despite the dozens of voices calling for his departure, he would have a legal way to remain in the presidency of the Royal Spanish Football Federation.

The RFEF ruled out the option of a motion of censure against Rubiales, provisionally suspended by Fifa, as well as the holding of presidential elections before 2024, in accordance with the regulations.

Federal sources pointed to the provisions of the ministerial order that regulates electoral processes in Spanish sports federations, and specifically to article 19 regarding the motion of censure, regardless of their statutes.

According to it, the presentation of the motion must comply with the following criteria: “it may not be presented during the first six months of the mandate, nor when there are between six months and one year remaining until the date from which the call for elections, a circumstance to be determined by federal regulations”.

The RFEF, due to its participation in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, for which the men’s team has already qualified and the women’s team has yet to play to do so, should call its next elections once the Games are over, which will be held from 26 July to August 11 of the following year.

How long will Luis Rubiales’ period in the RFEF go?

The mandate of Luis Rubiales, suspended by Fifa for 90 days from last day 26 for his behavior in the final of the Women’s World Cup in which Spain won the title, would end next September, since he was chosen for the second time on September 2020 by the General Assembly without opposition for a total of 95 votes in favor and 10 abstentions.

Rubiales was punished for giving player Jenni Hermoso a kiss on the mouth during the medal ceremony after winning the Women’s World Cup and has generated a crisis in Spanish soccer with international repercussions.

Ángeles Béjar, Rubiales’ mother, ended the confinement and hunger strike that she began to demand justice for her son, after being transferred to a hospital and released hours later.

with Efe

