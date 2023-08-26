The president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales, was provisionally suspended for the case opened against him, due to the kiss without consent that he gave Jennifer Hermoso at the celebration of the World Cup final. This was announced by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee on Saturday, August 26. For its part, the RFEF has threatened, in a statement “in defense of the honor of the president”, to file legal action against the Futpro Union.

In the most recent twist in the Rubiales case, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee announced the provisional suspension of the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) “from all football-related activities at a national and international level.” Decision that came into effect on August 26 and for a period of 90 days.

In addition, the Disciplinary Commission ordered Luis Rubiales, as well as the RFEF and its officials or employees, “to refrain, through himself or third parties, from contacting or attempting to contact the professional player of the Spanish national team Ms. Jennifer Hermoso or to their close environment”. The objective of these directives is “to preserve, among other factors, the fundamental rights of the player”, and to ensure the proper development of the disciplinary procedure.

On August 25, Jennifer Hermoso published an official statement in which she denounced that she and members of her entourage had been “under continuous pressure” from the RFEF, to make statements that justified the kiss without consent that the president gave her.

The Disciplinary Commission said that it has already informed Luis Rubiales, the RFEF and UEFA (European Union of Football Associations) of its resolution. He clarified that he would not offer more details until there is a final decision on the case, reiterating his “absolute commitment to respecting the integrity of all people”, condemning all contrary behavior.

“An unassumable red line has been crossed”: the RFEF condemns the statement of the Futpro Union

The group of 23 players from the Spanish Women’s National Team and 58 other footballers expressed their condemnation of the conduct and statements by Luis Rubiales in a statement from the Futpro Union on August 25.

In the document, Jennifer Hermoso clarified that at “no time” did she consent to the president’s kiss and “in no case” did she seek to lift it during the medal ceremony. “I do not tolerate my word being questioned, much less that words are invented that I have not said,” she declared.

The players expressed their solidarity with the forward, and made it clear that they would not return to a call for the National Team “if the current leaders continue.”

The president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation strongly hugs the player Jennifer Hermoso, during the medal ceremony of the Women’s Soccer World Cup, on August 20, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. © Reuters – Hannah McKay

Despite multiple criticisms from the world of sports, government representatives and specialists in cases of gender violence, On Friday, August 25, the president of the RFEF refused to present his resignation. In a speech before the General Assembly of the RFEF, Luis Rubiales said that he had consulted Hermoso before kissing her, reduced the kiss without consent to “a little bit” and considered that the criticism came from “a false feminism”.

“In a rule of law, as the president has defended, opinions are counteracted with facts and evidence, and lies are refuted in the courts,” he formulates. the notice of the RFEF, before proceeding to a demonstration that supports the president’s version of events. The RFEF presented a series of images in which, according to them, Jennifer Hermoso would hug Luis Rubiales tightly, lifting him off the ground, during the medal ceremony.

They explain that they are responding only now because the statements from the Futpro Union and Jennifer Hermoso have “crossed an unassumable red line.” They insist that the images presented are “conclusive evidence. Mr. President has not lied”.

“The RFEF and the President will demonstrate each of the lies that are spread either by someone on behalf of the player or, if applicable, by the player herself.”

Adding that they will take the corresponding legal actions against the Futpro Union, given the “seriousness” of their press release.

“I felt vulnerable and a victim of aggression”

In her own statement, Jennifer Hermoso described the kiss without the consent of the president as an act “impulsive, macho, out of place and without any kind of consent on my part.”

“I was simply not respected,” the player declared.

Reviewing the succession of events, he detailed how the initial situation caused a “shock” in him, and that he refused to make the joint statement requested by the RFEF, “since he understood that doing so would take away even more prominence from such a special moment.” For my teammates and for me.”

Hermoso stresses that Rubiales’ statements are “categorically false”, the result of a “manipulative, hostile and controlling culture” that permeates the structures of Spanish football.

Shows of support for the player have multiplied around the world and come from different sectors of the sport. Both the Mexican league in which Hermoso plays, and the English Women’s National Team that came second in the World Cup expressed their solidarity.

The player concluded her message by deeply thanking “all the players in Spain and the world” for the words of encouragement that have given her “the strength to come out with this statement.”

With EFE and local media