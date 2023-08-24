Thursday, August 24, 2023
Luis Rubiales sinks deeper: Fifa opens disciplinary proceedings

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 24, 2023
in Sports
0
Luis Rubiales sinks deeper: Fifa opens disciplinary proceedings

Luis Rubiales

Luis Rubiales

Photo:

AFP and taken from RTVE

Luis Rubiales

The leader insists on not resigning.

The Fifa announced this Thursday the opening of disciplinary proceedings against the president of the Spanish Football Federation Luis Rubiales for having forced a kiss on the mouth of the player Jenni Hermoso, after Sunday’s triumph in the World Cup final.

These facts could constitute violations of articles 13.1 and 13.2 of the Fifa Disciplinary Code. The entity reiterates its absolute commitment to respect the integrity of all people and therefore strongly condemns any behavior to the contrary,” the institution said in a statement.

Advance…

See also  Luis Reyes would never play for Chivas

