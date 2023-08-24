Luis #Rubiales #sinks #deeper #Fifa #opens #disciplinary #proceedings

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Luis Rubiales
AFP and taken from RTVE
Luis Rubiales
The leader insists on not resigning.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The Fifa announced this Thursday the opening of disciplinary proceedings against the president of the Spanish Football Federation Luis Rubiales for having forced a kiss on the mouth of the player Jenni Hermoso, after Sunday’s triumph in the World Cup final.
These facts could constitute violations of articles 13.1 and 13.2 of the Fifa Disciplinary Code. The entity reiterates its absolute commitment to respect the integrity of all people and therefore strongly condemns any behavior to the contrary,” the institution said in a statement.
