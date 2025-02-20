The National Court has sentenced 18 months for a crime of sexual aggression to the former president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) Luis Rubiales for the kiss to the player Jennifer Hermoso in the ceremony for the delivery of medals of the last World Cup held in August in Sidney (Australia). The set sentence with a fee of 20 euros a day (10,800 euros). The judge has refused to impose prison penalty, as claimed by the Prosecutor’s Office, and has acquitted both him and the other three defendants of the crime of coercion.

The ruling prohibits Rubiales from approaching beautiful in a radius of 200 meters and communicating with her for a year. In his sentence, Judge José Manuel Fernández-Prieto acquit the crime of coercion to Rubiales and the other three defendants in this procedure: the former women’s selector Jorge Vilda, the former soccer director of the male section Albert Luque and the one who was responsible for marketing of the Rubén Rivera Federation.

The National Court Prosecutor had requested a total sentence of 2 years and 6 months in jail for Rubiales, of which one year was for the crime of sexual aggression and another year and a half for the coercion. For this last criminal type, the representative of the Public Ministry had requested the sentence of 1 year and 6 months for the other three defendants.

The judgment of the Central Criminal Court can be appealed before the Criminal Chamber of the National Court. Prosecutor’s sources report that they will study the sentence before deciding if they resort to it. The trial ended last Friday after nine days of oral view.

For two weeks 25 witnesses paradedthe images of the kiss and later moments in the costumes and bus have been visible, and experts were heard, one of them lip reader. Declared the current coach of the male soccer team, Luis de la Fuente, and that of the female, Montsé Tomé, in addition to several players, and of course the complainant, the beautiful itself.

During the sessions it was tried to elucidate whether Rubiales’ kiss in the delivery of medals was consented. Beautiful says no, that he gave him “disgust”, while Rubiales insists that he asked if he could give him “a kiss” and she agreed.

Judge José Manuel Fernández-Prieto has concluded that the kiss was a sexual assault, valuing the jurisprudence of the Supreme Court.