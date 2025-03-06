The former president of the Spanish Football Federation Luis Rubiales has asked the National Court to revoke his sentence to 10,800 euros for a fine for sexual aggression to Jenni Hermoso, insisting that the kiss that gave her after the 2023 World Cup was a sign of “euphoria”, but never a crime because there was no sexual mood.

Against the thesis of the judge who condemned him, qHe alluded to the “sexual connotation” of that kissRubiales’ defense reiterates that in an act as “ambivalent” as that, it is necessary that there is sexual connotation to attribute a crime of sexual aggression, something that, in his opinion, has not been proven.

If this argument is not welcomed by the Criminal Chamber, lawyer Olga Tubau says subsidiaryly in her appeal A “clear mistake” in the assessment of the judge’s evidencewho questions that he has given “full credibility” to the victim.

Underline the “inconsistency” of your statement And, once again, he insists that the kiss that Luis Rubiales gave him was consented, in addition to questioning the behavior and subsequent manifestations of Jenni Hermoso, who interprets that they are “absolutely incompatible” with that crime.

And if those arguments are not attended either, Rubiales’ defense goes to the beginning of IN DUBIO PRO REO: asks that it be taken into account that there is a “reasonable doubt” about whether the kiss was sexual aggression and, given that doubt, he exposes, The defendant must be acquitted.

