Luis Rubialesthe sports leader who was suspended from his position as president of the Royal Spanish Federation, after giving the player a kiss Jenni Hermoso after the triumph of her country’s team in the Women’s World Cuphas made the decision to step aside.

(You may be interested in: Luis Rubiales, against the ropes: radical decision of justice regarding his daughters)

Rubiales has presented his resignation from the position, after the scandal that was generated by his behavior with the player.

Rubiales himself made the announcement in an interview with the British journalist Pierce Morgan.

“My father, my daughters, I have already spoken with them, they know that it is not my problem. Very close friends tell me, ‘Luis, you have to focus on your resignation and continue your life, because you are going to hurt the people you love.’ and to the sport that you love, what you have built for a long time,'” he said.

official statement

Luis Rubiales, from the Spanish Federation.

Later, an official statement from Rubiales was released in which he expressed that he had transmitted his resignation to the acting president. “I have also informed him that I have done the same with my position at Uefa so that my vice-presidency position can be replaced.”

(Also read: Luis Rubiales and Jenni Osorio: incredible, World Cup kiss is repeated in Spain)

“After the swift suspension carried out by FIFA, plus the rest of the procedures opened against me, it is evident that I will not be able to return to my position. Insisting on waiting and clinging to it is not going to contribute to anything positive, nor to the Federation or Spanish football. Among other things, because there are de facto powers that will prevent my return. There is the management of my team and, above all, the happiness that I have for the enormous privilege of these more than 5 years at the head of the RFEF.”

“I do not want Spanish football to be harmed by this entire disproportionate campaign and, above all, I make this decision after having made sure that my departure will contribute to the stability that will allow both Europe and Africa to remain united in the dream of 2030, which will allow us to bring the largest event in the world to our country.”

“I must look forward, look to the future. Now there is something that firmly concerns me. I have faith in the truth and I am going to do everything in my power to make it prevail. My daughters, my family and the people who love me have suffered the effects of excessive persecution, as well as many falsehoods, but it is also true that on the street, every day, the truth is prevailing. From here I convey to all the workers, assembly members, federations and football people in general, a “A big hug, wishing you good luck. Thank you to everyone who has supported me during these times.”

SPORTS

More sports news