Luis Rubiales still in the eye of the hurricane. The controversial Spanish soccer leader has found himself in the middle of controversy after kissing soccer player Jennifer Hermoso without his consent during the women’s team’s title celebration at the 2023 New Zealand World Cup.
Despite numerous criticisms and accusations against him, in addition to a formal complaint by Jenni Hermoso, Rubiales has clung to his position and has refused to resign.
However, this Sunday, September 10, In a revealing interview with British journalist Piers Morgan, Rubiales assured that he will not continue to lead his position in the Royal Spanish Football Federation..
“I am going to do it (resign). I will do it because I cannot continue my work (…) I have had to endure a lot these three weeks, but this is not just for me, but it can affect third parties and it is the best solution.” intelligent”
– Luis Rubiales to Piers Morgan
Through a letter published on social networks, Rubiales, disqualified for 90 days by FIFA, indicated that he will not resume his position once the sanction from the highest international football body ends.
The leader stated that after what happened in recent weeks he “cannot continue his work” and that his departure is due to the fact that there will be stability in the Spanish federation to seek the 2030 World Cup.
Even in his resignation letter, Rubiales refused to acknowledge his mistake and charged that this is a “disproportionate campaign” against him.
