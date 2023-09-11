The until now president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, has presented his resignation to the acting president, Pedro Rocha, as explained in a statement published on his account on the social network X (formerly Twitter). Rubiales has also presented his resignation as vice president of UEFA. “Insisting on waiting and clinging to it is not going to contribute anything positive, neither to the Federation, nor to Spanish football,” Rubiales writes in the statement. Rubiales’ resignation comes after controversy over his non-consensual kiss to Spanish women’s soccer team player Jenni Hermoso and her obscene gestures during the celebration of the World Cup final in Australia and New Zealand on August 20.

FIFA, the highest body in world football, had already suspended Rubiales from her duties for 90 days and had banned her from “all activities related to football at the national and international level.” He also prohibited her from any type of contact with Hermoso to prevent him from pressuring her. At the beginning of September, the Sports Administrative Court (TAD) opened a file against him only for serious misconduct (and not very serious, as the Government expected) when it was considered that, with the information at its disposal, the kiss to Jenni Hermoso was not could be described as abuse of power.

A third avenue was opened against Rubiales when last Friday the Prosecutor’s Office filed a complaint against him in the National Court. The public ministry, which sees a possible crime of sexual assault and another of coercion, thus formalized the complaint against the manager after collecting the testimony of the international athlete on Tuesday, who gave a statement at the headquarters of the State Attorney General’s Office. “After the swift suspension carried out by FIFA, plus the rest of the procedures opened against me, it is evident that I will not be able to return to my position,” Rubiales states in the letter in which he communicates his resignation.

Without mentioning the player Jenni Hermoso or the kiss he gave her without permission, Rubiales has hinted at interference in her case. “Among other things, because there are de facto powers that will prevent my return. There is the management of my team and, above all, the happiness that I have for the enormous privilege of these more than five years at the head of the RFEF,” he said in this regard.

