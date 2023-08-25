Friday, August 25, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Luis Rubiales refuses to resign and scandal breaks out: follow the minute by minute

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 25, 2023
in Sports
0
Luis Rubiales refuses to resign and scandal breaks out: follow the minute by minute

Close


Close

Luis Rubiales

Luis Rubiales.

Photo:

EFE, Screenshot

Luis Rubiales.

The leader “justified” himself and assured that he will not resign.

The president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales, He is in the eye of the hurricane for the kiss on the mouth that he gave to the player Jenni Hermoso during the medal ceremony after winning the world title in Sydney, which many people have dismissed as forced.

See also  LIVE – Fiorentina-Lugano 4-1: brace from Barak, great ball from Terzic

This Friday, in the middle of a press conference, he officially clarified whether he is presenting his resignation or what will be the path to follow in the midst of this controversy.

Fifa announced last game the opening of a disciplinary procedure against the president of the Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales.

These facts could constitute violations of articles 13.1 and 13.2 of the Fifa Disciplinary Code.

In addition, emphasizing that he would not leave and offering an apology, he said: “The sensationalism of false feminism, plus Tebas and those of always, have pressed a lot. Like most of the press in this country, they are going to kill me and they will follow him doing. But the truth is the truth. Deep down in my heart, I don’t care. I am willing to be vilified for standing up for my ideals,” she said.

The Madrid Prosecutor’s Office opens an investigation

Did he blame Jenni Hermoso?

In the middle of the same event, he defined the kiss as “spontaneous, mutual, euphoric and consented” although he apologized “for the context in which it occurred.”

“I am not going to resign,” said Rubiales

In the middle of the federative assembly this Friday, he assured “I am not going to resign” for the forced kiss of the player Jenni Hermoso in the World Cup and apologized for his behavior,

See also  Linda Caicedo, the attraction in the World Cup in Qatar

You can also read:

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Luis #Rubiales #refuses #resign #scandal #breaks #follow #minute #minute

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Egan Bernal, ‘without mincing words’, shares his great dream in the Vuelta a España

Egan Bernal, 'without mincing words', shares his great dream in the Vuelta a España

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result