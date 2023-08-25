Luis Rubiales refuses to resign and scandal breaks out: follow the minute by minute

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Luis Rubiales.
EFE, Screenshot
Luis Rubiales.
The leader “justified” himself and assured that he will not resign.
The president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales, He is in the eye of the hurricane for the kiss on the mouth that he gave to the player Jenni Hermoso during the medal ceremony after winning the world title in Sydney, which many people have dismissed as forced.
This Friday, in the middle of a press conference, he officially clarified whether he is presenting his resignation or what will be the path to follow in the midst of this controversy.
Fifa announced last game the opening of a disciplinary procedure against the president of the Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales.
These facts could constitute violations of articles 13.1 and 13.2 of the Fifa Disciplinary Code.
In addition, emphasizing that he would not leave and offering an apology, he said: “The sensationalism of false feminism, plus Tebas and those of always, have pressed a lot. Like most of the press in this country, they are going to kill me and they will follow him doing. But the truth is the truth. Deep down in my heart, I don’t care. I am willing to be vilified for standing up for my ideals,” she said.
The Madrid Prosecutor’s Office opens an investigation
Did he blame Jenni Hermoso?
In the middle of the same event, he defined the kiss as “spontaneous, mutual, euphoric and consented” although he apologized “for the context in which it occurred.”
“I am not going to resign,” said Rubiales
In the middle of the federative assembly this Friday, he assured “I am not going to resign” for the forced kiss of the player Jenni Hermoso in the World Cup and apologized for his behavior,
