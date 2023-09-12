Uefa announced this Monday that it takes note of the resignation of Luis Rubiales as vice president and member of the organization’s executive committee and thanked him for his work in a statement, one day after he resigned as president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF)..

The leader was in the spotlight after he forcibly kissed the Spanish National Team player Jenni Hermoso during the celebration of La Roja’s world title, in addition to the obscene gestures he made in the main box before the medal presentation.

Rubiales was provisionally suspended for 90 days by Fifa, amid a wave of solidarity with the player, but with the leader exclaiming his innocence.

Official statement from Uefa that raises thorns in Spain

Uefa recognizes the public discourse surrounding Mr. Rubiales and his recent actions, but also wants to thank him for his many years of service to European football. See also Spain: "every drop counts" in the recycling of wastewater in Murcia - France 24

“Uefa takes note of the resignation with immediate effect of Luis Rubiales from his position as vice president and member of the Executive Committee, which was to end in 2027,” begins the text released by the confederation.

and added: “Uefa recognizes the public discourse surrounding Mr. Rubiales and his recent actions, but also wants to thank him for his many years of service to European football. In view of the ongoing judicial process, UEFA has no further comments to make on the matter.” , he concludes.

The UN speaks out after the departure of Rubiales

The type of attitudes we had to see are unacceptable

The Secretary General of the UN, Antonio Guterressaid this Monday, through his spokesperson, that “it is good to see that there are accountability mechanisms” in relation to the case of Luis Rubiales, who on Sunday presented his resignation as president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF). ).

It is the second time that the case of Rubiales is mentioned in the daily UN press conference, and this Monday it was a German journalist who asked spokesman Farhan Haq about Guterres’ opinion on the matter.

“The type of attitudes we had to see is unacceptable,” said Haq, referring to the non-consensual kiss that Rubiales gave to player Jenni Hermoso – captain of the Spanish team – after the final of the Women’s Soccer World Cup in Australia.

And he added: “It’s good to see that there are accountability mechanisms”. The case of Luis Rubiales has sparked unprecedented media attention around the world and his resignation on Sunday.

With information from Efe

