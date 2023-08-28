Luis Rubiales is on the ropes. The president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) lives the most critical hours of his management after the global outrage caused by his act of harassment of Jennifer Hermoso and the vulgar gestures he carried out last Sunday, in the celebration of the title of Spain in the Women’s World Cup.

According to the newspaper ‘El País’, from Spain, the Spanish Federation summoned an emergency meeting after the suspension of Fifa to Rubiales. And María Jesús Montero, acting Minister of Finance and Public Function of the Spanish government, issued a strong warning in the last hours.

“The Government will work so that Rubiales does not lead Spanish football again”Montero warned.

Luis Rubiales, against the ropes

According to the prestigious newspaper ‘El País’, the Federation of Spain convened this Monday its territorial offices to define the “decisions or actions to be adopted”, in a meeting “extraordinary and urgent”after the provisional suspension of Rubiales, for a minimum of 90 days, by Fifa.

Furthermore, in the last few hours, Minister María Jesús Montero further closed the siege on the leaderwhom sports leaders and various political and social movements have vehemently criticized.

“A person who lies, who has shown that he has not understood what the fight for equality means in an area as important as sport, cannot have the direction of football in this country in his hands,” added Montero. .

Rubiales refused to resign Friday with an outrageous speech

