He Sports Administrative Court (TAD) in Spain has resolved this Friday to disqualify the former president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales, for the kiss he gave to the national team player Jenni Hermoso after the Women’s World Cup final and her behavior in the box during it in Sydney.

As reported Iusportthe TAD has made the proposal of the investigator of the file final and has imposed two sanctions of a year and a half on Rubiales, who He resigned from his position on September 10 after the investigation opened by the National Court for possible sexual assault and coercion and that of FIFA, which later sanctioned him for three years.

Photo: Fernando Alvarado. Efe

On September 1, the TAD partially upheld the complaint filed by the Higher Sports Council (CSD) and agreed to open the disciplinary file against Rubiales closed today, for two serious infractions after the final of the women’s world cup, in which Spain won the World Cup on August 20 in Sydney.

The CSD forwarded “a reasoned request” to the TAD for a possible violation of the Sports Law and the Royal Decree on Sports Discipline by Luis Rubiales, specifically of articles 76.1.a of the first and 14.h of the second, which refer, respectively, to abuses of authority and to notorious and public acts that violate sporting dignity or decorum.

Unlike the Government, the court He did not see abuse of authority and initiated the file for two serious, not very serious, offenses.

With information from EFE.

