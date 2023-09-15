The Prosecutor’s Office has asked the judge to investigate the non-consensual kiss and the coercion of the former president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) Luis Rubiales to the soccer player Jenni Hermoso that prevents him from approaching less than 500 meters from the player or communicating with her by any means during the investigation of the case.

Fiscal sources have reported the request of the public ministry, which also requests that Rubiales appear before the judge every fifteen days.

The former president of the RFEF He has answered the questions of the judge and all the parties and has denied the facts of which he is accused, both the coercion and the lack of consent in the kiss, according to these sources.

Meanwhile, forty-one players, including the world champions on August 20 in Sydney, They have informed the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) that they are not going to attend the next call for the national team, understanding that the changes made in this body are not enough.

Sources close to the players confirmed this decision to EFE, hours before the new coach, Montse Tomé, relay of Jorge Vilda, announce this Friday the call for the matches of the Nations League against Sweden on the 22nd and against Switzerland on the 26th.

In relation to this matter, the Government delegate against Gender Violence, Victoria Rosellhas stated that it is “comforting” that the Prosecutor’s Office requests precautionary measures against Rubiales.

“Do not approach the offended person, prohibit communicating with her or her family by any means. It is important due to the alleged aggression and coercion,” he noted.

Rubiales arrived at the National Court three quarters of an hour before his summons accompanied by his lawyer, Olga Tubau, known for having defended the Mossos d’Esquadra major Josep Lluís Trapero for his actions in the 1-O and who was finally acquitted.

