The until now president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, resigned from his position this Sunday, September 10, as well as his responsibilities at UEFA, as vice president. The resignation occurs in the midst of the scandal over the kiss of soccer player Jenni Hermoso, which the soccer player denounced as non-consensual.

Rubiales presented his resignation through a statement he posted on his X account, the former Twitter. In the document he claimed to have conveyed his resignation to Pedro Rocha, acting president of the entity.

“After the swift suspension carried out by FIFA, plus the rest of the procedures opened against me, it is evident that I will not be able to return to my position. Insisting on waiting and clinging to it is not going to contribute to anything positive, nor to the Federation or Spanish football,” the letter indicates.

Along with the statement, he published a message in which he assured that he would defend his “innocence.” He also assured in the text that he will do “everything in my power so that the truth prevails.” “My daughters, my family and the people who love me have suffered the effects of excessive persecution,” she said.

His resignation comes after weeks of scandal, after the until now RFEF director gave a kiss to soccer player Jenni Hermoso during the celebration for the victory of the women’s World Cup at the end of August.

In Spain, last week the Prosecutor’s Office filed a complaint against Rubiales before the National Court for sexual assault and coercion for his kiss with Hermoso. The player has assured that the kiss was not consensual and also that she received pressure from Rubiales and his entourage to validate her version of the events.

News in development…