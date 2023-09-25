Luis Rubiales: new twist in the case, Spanish players will testify against him

The players of the Spanish team Alexia Putellas, Irene Paredes and Misa Rodríguez will testify next Monday, October 2, as witnesses in the case in which the kiss that the former president of the RFEF Luis Rubiales gave to Jenni Hermoso is being investigated in the World Cup final, and the alleged pressure on her and those around her to justify it.

The three soccer players They will appear before the judge of the National Court Francisco de Jorge by videoconference, as legal sources have informed EFE.

The judge of the National Court investigating the former president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) for the crimes of sexual assault and coercion has begun the scheduled round of interrogations this Monday with the statements of a brother and a friend of Jenni Hermoso, and two experts who prepared a report at the request of Rubiales’ defense.

The player’s brother and friend have ratified and expanded on the statement that Hermoso already gave to the Prosecutor’s Office when he formalized his complaint against Rubiales, in which She assured that the kiss was not consensual and that both she and those around her received pressure from the circle closest to the former president of the RFEF. to publicly justify what happened.

The interrogations will continue this Thursday, when some Federation officials are summoned. They are the Marketing Director of the RFEF, Rubén Rivera; the director of the men’s team, Albert Luque; the press chief of the women’s team, Patricia Pérez and the former director of Integrity Miguel García Caba, whose services the Federation dispensed with last Friday.

