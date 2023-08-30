Former collegiate Xavier Estrada Fernández filed a complaint with the Higher Sports Council (CSD) against the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) suspended by Fifa, Luis Rubiales, and other leaders of the federative entity for the “incorrect use of private funds” destined to remuneration for arbitration.

According to the letter sent this Wednesday to the CSD to which EFE had access, the former Catalan referee denounces the “breach, by the RFEF, of the agreement for the remuneration of professional arbitration, dated August 9, 2018,” signed between the federation and the League.

Estrada Fernández considers in his complaint that “the total amount of the amounts not destined for arbitration compensation, by the RFEF, from the 2018/2019 season to the 2022/2023 season, amounts to 1,921,280 euros.”

Thus, according to the complainant, Luis Rubiales, as well as Andreu Camps, General Secretary of the RFEF, Luis Medina Cantalejo, president of the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA), and his predecessor, Carlos Velasco Carballo, who was in charge until the 22nd of November 2021, “they were the authors of a very serious offense consisting of the incorrect use of private funds”. Velasco Carballo was the central judge of the match between Brazil and Colombia, in the quarterfinals of the 2014 World Cup, in which the team then led by José Pekerman was eliminated from the tournament.

Carlos Velasco Carballo (left) See also Red Bull: The unloaded rear wing has a patch from the DRS Photo: Mauricio Moreno. TIME

For this reason, Estrada Fernández has asked the CSD “the immediate adoption of the provisional measure consisting of suspending the defendants from their positions and functions, all in accordance with the provisions of article 41 of Royal Decree 1591/1992”.

The complainant had already intervened in the Jenni Hermoso case

Estrada Fernández recently requested the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) to initiate the action protocol against sexual violence due to Rubiales’ behavior in the women’s World Cup final held in New Zealand and Australia.

It should be remembered that the former referee already appeared in the ‘Negreira case’ by filing a lawsuit against the former vice president of the Technical Committee of Referees (CTA) Jose María Enríquez Negreira and the company Dasnil 95 SL, which was admitted by the investigating court number 1 from Barcelona.

