Luis Rubiales, president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation when the women’s team was crowned champion in the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, ended up resigning amid a scandal over his behavior during the title celebration.

Rubiales kissed Jenni Hermoso on the mouth without her consent during the medal ceremony and before that, he had grabbed his genitals in the middle of the celebration in the main box.

The now former director of the RFEF has tried to justify his behavior, but more and more signs appear that his behavior was not only inappropriate then, but that he has done everything possible to turn the situation in his favor.

They reveal new pressures from Rubiales, this time on a press officer

This Tuesday, the Spanish media El Confidencial revealed new pressure from Rubiales, this time, to obtain false evidence that would benefit him.

According to this version, Rubiales would have coerced Patricia Pérez, one of the members of the RFEF press group, to send him written authorization for the alleged statements in which Hermoso exonerated the leader about what happened.

“Rubiales and the rest of the senior officials present explained to Patricia Pérez that they had summoned her because Integrity needed her testimony to evaluate the possible responsibilities that the president would have incurred for the kiss on Hermoso,” Mundo Deportivo published in this regard, citing the version from El Confidencial.

The former president of the RFEF denied last Friday before the judge of the National Court Francisco de Jorge that the player Jenni Hermoso had been coerced by other officials of the entity, such as the former coach of the women’s team Jorge Vilda.

During his interrogation as a defendant in the case in which he is being investigated for sexual assault and coercion, the lieutenant prosecutor of the National Court, Marta Durántez, asked him about five people in relation to the coercion that Hermoso reported having suffered in order to justify the kiss that Rubiales gave him on the mouth after winning the World Cup in Sydney (Australia).

In addition to Vilda, Durántez wanted to know what the actions of the director of the Spanish team, Albert Luque, the RFEF Marketing Director, Rubén Rivera, and the Press Director, Pablo García Cuervo, among others, have confirmed to EFE. legal sources.



Rubiales denied at all times that these coercion existed, and as he already defended before the General Assembly of the institution, he maintained that the kiss he gave the player was consensual, contrary to what Hermoso reported to the Prosecutor’s Office.

