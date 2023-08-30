The decision of the territorial presidents to “activate the internal protocols of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) as a consequence of the provisional suspension of Luis Rubiales by FIFA will entail the suspension of employment and salary of the latter, estimated at 634,518.19 euros grossaccording to data published by the agency.

And within hours of knowing the decision, the statements of a woman came to light, in the British newspaper ‘The Sun’, about an orgy that, they say, Rubiales organized. And that it would have been with resources from the Royal Spanish Football Federation, according to the complaint.

‘Rubiales’ orgy’

Luis Rubiales the controversies of his career.

According to ‘The Sun’, Rubiales would have organized an orgy with at least 10 women. Apparently, it would have been at the time of the pandemic, and the women had attended under the idea that it was a “work event.”

‘The Sun’ maintains, citing a past complaint from Rubiales’ uncle, that the orgy would have been carried out thanks to money from the Spanish Federation. However, the entity has denied it.

The new thing, the newspaper publishes, is that an alleged witness decided to speak.

“I remember when he was here, the noise was crazy. Boom, boom, boom until the early hours of the morning, there was a lot of music, drink and lots of girls. He could hear them all laugh and have fun until five or six in the morning. They were here a couple of days.”said, according to the outlet, who does not reveal his identity.

“It was during the covid-19 pandemic and it was annoying, but we did not call the police because that is not the type of neighbors we are,” he added, without giving further details.

(Luis Rubiales approaches the abyss: the facts that sink him after kissing Jenni Hermoso).

Rubiales’ uncle reported him to the anti-corruption prosecutor for an orgy in which he invited 10 young girls and paid with the RFEF card.

In 2022, 15 soccer players rioted against Vida because of their “untenable mental situation.”

call it mob. — Maria’s granddaughter 🖤 (@_Lanieta_) August 22, 2023

They ask for additional documents to investigate Rubiales

Luis Rubiales, Spanish leader.

The Administrative Court of Sport requested additional documents to rule on the government’s complaint against the president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales, who sparked international outrage for his forced kiss of the player Jenni Hermoso.

The Superior Sports Council (CSD) “has transferred this Tuesday to the TAD the additional documentation required”, mainly different official communications on the ‘Rubiales case’, the government-dependent body said in a statement.

The court began on Monday to study the government’s complaint against

Rubiales, who provoked a wave of indignation in Spain and internationally for the kiss he gave to Hermoso during the celebration of Spain’s triumph in the World Cup on August 20.

(Luis Rubiales: video “condemns” him and contradicts his defense for outrageous forced kiss).

If the court admits the complaint accusing Rubiales of having committed “very serious” infractions against sports laws, the government can suspend him from his functions during the time that the court takes to elucidate the merits of the matter.

Rubiales has already been suspended by FIFA for 90 days.

There is no estimate of how long it may take the court to decide whether to admit the complaint, although the entity usually holds its meetings on Thursdays, but it can bring them forward extraordinarily, Sports Minister Miquel Iceta explained at a press conference on Tuesday.

Faced with criticism for the alleged slowness of the procedure against Rubiales, Iceta said that in the government they want to be “quick” but “effective”, for which they have “I have been very scrupulous in the processes to avoid future challenges and resources (that) may lengthen the process in an unwanted way”.

They ask for the resignation of Rubiales

