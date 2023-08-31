Thursday, August 31, 2023
Luis Rubiales’ mother is hospitalized urgently: this is all that is known

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 31, 2023
in Sports
0
Luis Rubiales' mother is hospitalized urgently: this is all that is known

Mother of Luis Rubiales

Mother of Luis Rubiales.

Mother of Luis Rubiales.

The woman had gone on a hunger strike.

Luis Rubiales’ motherthe suspended president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation for an outrageous forced kiss on the player Jenni Hermoso, Ángeles Béjar, who had been locked up for three days and on hunger strike in the Divina Pastora church in Motril, has been transferred to the hospital Santa Ana de Motril, where she is admitted to the emergency service.

The mother of Luis Rubiales hospitalized in an emergency

Mother of Luis Rubiales

The mother of the criticized leader.

Béjar, 72, entered the hospital after 6:30 p.m. in the southern zone and presented different ailments possibly caused by the chronic kidney disease that he suffers and aggravated by the three days of confinement and hunger strike that has been.

The mother of Luis Rubiales had significant swelling in her legs, which could have been caused by fluid accumulation, vomiting, dizziness and anguish, as well as strong physical discomfort that led the doctor who treated her in the church where he supported the confinement will recommend transfer to a health center.

At this time she is under observation in the hospital emergency department being treated and it is unknown if she will be kept hospitalized overnight.

Ángeles Béjar had planned to make an appearance before the media this afternoon when the physical problem was presented to him, so fifteen minutes later the parish priest came out revealing “the worst possible news”since he could not go “when suffering a crisis caused by the chronic illness that he suffers”.

