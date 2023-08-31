Luis Rubiales’ mother is hospitalized urgently: this is all that is known

Luis Rubiales’ motherthe suspended president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation for an outrageous forced kiss on the player Jenni Hermoso, Ángeles Béjar, who had been locked up for three days and on hunger strike in the Divina Pastora church in Motril, has been transferred to the hospital Santa Ana de Motril, where she is admitted to the emergency service.

The mother of Luis Rubiales hospitalized in an emergency

The mother of the criticized leader.

Béjar, 72, entered the hospital after 6:30 p.m. in the southern zone and presented different ailments possibly caused by the chronic kidney disease that he suffers and aggravated by the three days of confinement and hunger strike that has been.

The mother of Luis Rubiales had significant swelling in her legs, which could have been caused by fluid accumulation, vomiting, dizziness and anguish, as well as strong physical discomfort that led the doctor who treated her in the church where he supported the confinement will recommend transfer to a health center.

At this time she is under observation in the hospital emergency department being treated and it is unknown if she will be kept hospitalized overnight.

🚨 Ángeles Béjar, mother of Luis Rubiales, has been admitted to the hospital: ❌ “He has suffered an anxiety attack, he will not return even if he recovers”. 📝 Information about @IsaRomalv pic.twitter.com/kUnfu5KDT0 – El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) August 30, 2023

Ángeles Béjar had planned to make an appearance before the media this afternoon when the physical problem was presented to him, so fifteen minutes later the parish priest came out revealing “the worst possible news”since he could not go “when suffering a crisis caused by the chronic illness that he suffers”.

ADVANCE