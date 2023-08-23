Luis Rubiales, president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), He does not consider leaving his position at the hardest moment in the five years that he has been in office, and without offering a public appearance to curb the wave of criticism unleashed by the kiss to Jennifer Beautiful At the World Cup medal ceremony, he gets away from the noise under the protection of his family plans, with his retirement for a few days in Motril.

The barrage of criticism that has been unleashed after the arrival in Spain of the world champion women’s team, with Luis Rubiales leading the expedition, will not change the plan provided by the RFEF’s top leader, according to his entourage.

(Megan Rapinoe gave everything to Luis Rubiales: she called him “misogynistic and sexist”) (Jorelyn Carabalí receives excellent news in the midst of the tragedy)

He will not go

His intention, as sources close to the president point out to EFE, is to keep his one-week trip to his hometown, Motril (Grenada), with his daughters, to rest for a few days with his family and loved ones.

Despite the fact that everything that is happening is affecting Rubiales’ mentality, resigning from his post is not part of his plans, nor is making an appearance before the media.

The same silence about what happened in the celebration of the World Cup is kept by Jenni Hermoso, who tries to disconnect during a few days of vacation in Ibiza with several colleagues such as Misa Rodríguez, Salma Paralluelo and Alexia Putellas.

After the visit to the Palace of The Moncloa to Pedro Sánchez of the players of the national team and Rubiales on Tuesday morning.

Photo: AFP and taken from RTVE

The new

The Spanish media are behind the news. Rubiales has become a first-hand fact, a scandal.

And another image of the leader has been known that has not been seen in the best way. The leader lifted on his shoulders Athena del Castilloanother of the players of the selection.

(Football player dies after falling from a building in Bogotá: this is all that is known)