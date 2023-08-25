Luis Rubiales assured this Friday that he does not intend to resign as president of the Spanish Football Federation for the kiss to Jenni Hermoso. “I will not resign, I will not resign, I will not resign, I will not resign, I will not resign. I will go to the end”, exclaimed the president during the extraordinary assembly held this Friday at the RFEF headquarters. When everyone took his departure for granted, cornered by criticism and the opening of a FIFA file, Rubiales seized the position and announced that he will resort to justice.

“The kiss, which was more of a peak, was spontaneous, mutual, euphoric and consented. The desire that she could have in that kiss was exactly the same as what she could have kissing a daughter. And there is no position of dominance. She [Hermoso] He picked me up from the ground, we almost fell, and when he left me on the ground, we hugged, he brought me close to his body, I told him to forget about the missed penalty and he replied: ‘You’re a crack’. ‘A little bit?’ I asked him. ‘Okay’, he answered me. He said goodbye with a last slap on the side and laughing. She said it was an anecdote. And from the anecdote, from ‘nothing happens’, it goes to the player’s silence and then to a statement that I don’t quite understand”, Rubiales said.

“Fake feminism is a great scourge in this country. This is social murder,” she added. Rubiales admitted that he should apologize for the kiss “because of the context in which it occurred”, but he settled: “Do you think it is for this hunt? I am going to defend myself in court, ”he launched. Regarding the touching of him in the box of his parts, he asked for “unmitigated forgiveness.”

After the appearance of Rubiales, the reactions have not been long in coming. Yolanda Díaz, to whom the president of the federation has addressed during her speech, has once again asked for her resignation. “Mr. Rubiales still doesn’t know where he is or what he has done. He is not up to it. He must resign now and save us the embarrassment ”, the Minister for Equality has published on her social networks. Borja Iglesias, a Betis footballer, has also positioned himself in favor of Jenni Hermoso and has announced via Twitter that he resigns from the national team “until things change and this type of act does not go unpunished.”

Rafael del Amo, president of the National Women's Football Committee, presents his resignation Rafael Del Amo, president of the Navarra Football Federation, vice president of the RFEF and president of the federation's National Women's Football Committee, has resigned from the federation's board of directors after Rubiales' appearance. Del Amo previously commented that he considered that the president should resign and sent a message of reassurance to Jenni Hermoso. Borja Iglesias leaves the Spanish soccer team after Rubiales' refusal to resign The forward player of Real Betis, Borja Iglesias, has announced his intention to leave the Spanish soccer team, after Rubiales' statements and his refusal to resign. "I am sad and disappointed," said the soccer player, while he expressed his solidarity with his fellow player, Jennifer Hermoso. Iker Casillas: "We should be talking about our girls" Iker Casillas, after Rubiales' appearance, has criticized the little attention that the team's triumph in the Women's World Cup is receiving. First reactions | Montero, after being rebuked by Rubiales: "Now more than ever, Jenni Hermoso, you are not alone" The Acting Minister for Equality, Irene Montero, harshly criticized by Luis Rubiales during his speech before the RFEF Assembly, has published several posts in support of the player of the Spanish women's soccer team, Jennifer Hermoso. Silence has not worked and discrediting the victim, her support networks and the feminist social demand for the guarantee of the right to sexual freedom will not work either. only yes is yes — Irene Montero (@IreneMontero) August 25, 2023 The Podemos militant has insisted that "it will not work to discredit the victim, her support networks and the feminist social demand", for which she has insisted on requesting Rubiales' resignation. David de Gea: "My ears bleed" First reactions | Díaz, after being rebuked by Rubiales: "He still doesn't know where he is or what he has done. He must resign now" The acting vice president of the Government and leader of Sumar, Yolanda Díaz, harshly criticized by Luis Rubiales during his speech before the RFEF Assembly, has insisted that "he must resign". First reactions | Thebes, president of La Liga: "The list of women and men wronged by Luis Rubiales these years is too long and this must stop" The president of the Spanish Football League, Javier Tebas Medrano, has been very critical of Luis Rubiales after his appearance and not resignation, on the X social network, formerly Twitter. First reactions after the appearance of Luis Rubiales This has been the publication of Iker Casillas on Twitter after the appearance of Luis Rubiales. "I am willing to be vilified for defending my ideals" "The sensationalism of false feminism, plus Tebas and those of always, have tightened a lot. Just like most of the press in this country, they are going to kill me and will continue to do so. But the truth is the truth. Deep down my heart, I don't care. I'm willing to be vilified for defending my ideals. The best of Spanish football is here." "This campaign does not respond to the truth" "The reality today is that this campaign does not respond to the truth. I have been accused of stealing, of charging commissions. They will never prove any of that because I have not done it. I have never taken a euro." "I will not resign" "I have already lost my pardon for the gesture. And I have explained that the kiss was consented. Do you think that this deserves this hunt? Does this deserve my resignation? Well, I tell you one thing. I am not going to resign." "The kiss was consented" "The kiss was consented. Jenni picked me up off the ground and I asked her for a pick and she said okay. The desire that was in that kiss was the same that could be in a kiss to my daughters." Luis Rubiales: "I want to apologize without palliatives of any kind for what happened in the box" "I want to apologize without palliatives of any kind for an event that happened in the box, when in a moment of euphoria I grabbed that part of my body that you have already seen", said the president of the Federation. "Of course I have to apologize, to the Queen, the Infanta and the Royal House, and to everyone who has felt offended. I have been in countless boxes and I have never had that behavior." "Jorge Vilda, they wanted to do to you the same thing that they are doing to me now. We've been through a lot but we've been together. I was very emotional, to the point of losing control," Rubiales told the women's coach. Welcome! Good morning! Welcome to the direct appearance of Luis Rubiales after the extraordinary assembly of the RFEF, where the president of the federation will speak after the controversy over the kiss to Jenni Hermoso.

