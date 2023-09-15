Friday, September 15, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Luis Rubiales leaks chat from an anonymous person after resignation in Jenni Hermoso case

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 15, 2023
in Sports
0
Luis Rubiales leaks chat from an anonymous person after resignation in Jenni Hermoso case

Close


Close

AUTOPLAY

Luis Rubiales resigns from the Spanish FederationThe leader was suspended and has stated that he is resigning from office.

Luis Rubiales

Instagram: Jenni Hermoso / Luis Rubiales

The former president of the Spanish federation defends himself against the accusations.

The former president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) Luis Rubiales defended that the controversy raised by his kiss to the player Jenni Hermoso It is “a snowball” fueled by “spurious interests” against him, and he refused to apologize to the soccer player.

In the exclusive interview he gave to British journalist Piers Morgan on the “Talk TV” channel in which he announced his resignation – announced last Sunday – and later broadcast in full, Rubiales maintained his version that his “peak” to Hermoso was the result of a moment of euphoria and had no sexual connotations.

See also  Luis Rubiales: Fifa studies long and historic sanction against him

Rubiales defends himself

Jenni Hermoso and Luis Rubiales

Jenni Hermoso and Luis Rubiales

In that context, the former leader decided to show a private WhatsApp conversation he had with a member of the staff of the Spanish women’s soccer team.

In this message that Luis Rubiales made public, he showed how a person who was with him during the Women’s World Cup, supported him and thanked him for his work.

“Good morning, President. First of all, I want to thank you eternally for everything you have done for us these days.. You have given us everything and you have been a very important part of everything achieved. Secondly, on a personal note, I can only be immensely grateful for being able to be with my family in one of the happiest moments of my life, and that was thanks to you. Lastly, I can give you my support and encouragement at this time. Don’t let all this be clouded by those people who want to destroy and confuse. I know you are very strong and you will continue fighting for your beliefs. Good luck, ‘Rubi’. A big hug,” was the message that Rubiales had received hours after the consecration and the scandal with Hermoso.

Rubiales has confirmed that this anonymous person was one of the ten who, after the scandal, signed an act in which Luis Rubiales’ actions were described as sexist.

See also  Tom Brady-Gisele Bundchen, divorce due to ... sex? Hot gossip

For this reason, Rubiales understands that his case was a witch hunt and not a reprehensible episode in which he was the most responsible in every eye of the world.

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE EL TIEMPO APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

You arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Luis #Rubiales #leaks #chat #anonymous #person #resignation #Jenni #Hermoso #case

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
This protest is scheduled for tomorrow

This protest is scheduled for tomorrow

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result