Luis Rubiales leaks chat from an anonymous person after resignation in Jenni Hermoso case

The former president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) Luis Rubiales defended that the controversy raised by his kiss to the player Jenni Hermoso It is “a snowball” fueled by “spurious interests” against him, and he refused to apologize to the soccer player.

In the exclusive interview he gave to British journalist Piers Morgan on the “Talk TV” channel in which he announced his resignation – announced last Sunday – and later broadcast in full, Rubiales maintained his version that his “peak” to Hermoso was the result of a moment of euphoria and had no sexual connotations.

Rubiales defends himself

Jenni Hermoso and Luis Rubiales

In that context, the former leader decided to show a private WhatsApp conversation he had with a member of the staff of the Spanish women’s soccer team.

In this message that Luis Rubiales made public, he showed how a person who was with him during the Women’s World Cup, supported him and thanked him for his work.

“Good morning, President. First of all, I want to thank you eternally for everything you have done for us these days.. You have given us everything and you have been a very important part of everything achieved. Secondly, on a personal note, I can only be immensely grateful for being able to be with my family in one of the happiest moments of my life, and that was thanks to you. Lastly, I can give you my support and encouragement at this time. Don’t let all this be clouded by those people who want to destroy and confuse. I know you are very strong and you will continue fighting for your beliefs. Good luck, ‘Rubi’. A big hug,” was the message that Rubiales had received hours after the consecration and the scandal with Hermoso.

Rubiales has confirmed that this anonymous person was one of the ten who, after the scandal, signed an act in which Luis Rubiales’ actions were described as sexist.

For this reason, Rubiales understands that his case was a witch hunt and not a reprehensible episode in which he was the most responsible in every eye of the world.

