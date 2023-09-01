Luis de la Fuente admits that the criticism for his applause for Rubiales is “totally deserved”: “I apologize”

The coach of the Spanish men’s soccer team, Luis de la Fuente, appears this Friday before the media in the soccer city of Las Rozas: “I would like to start my public appearance by explaining what I experienced during the assembly [de la Real Federación Española de Fútbol] from last Friday. Excuse me, I’m not a judge, I’m not a writer, I’m not a journalist, I’m a soccer coach, and allow me to support me with some notes so that none of the ideas I want to give today remain unanswered. Given the social, media and political repercussions that my applause has had in last Friday’s assembly, I want to take advantage of this space, my space as a coach, as a national coach, to explain the situation experienced there. I have received harsh criticism for it. Do you know what I think of those criticisms? That they are totally deserved, that I regret it, that I understand it and I apologize for them ”.

And Luis de la Fuente continues: “I am going to give my explanation before some facts that are unjustifiable. I went to an assembly convinced, like most of the people who were there, that we were attending a formal farewell ceremony for a president, but it turned into a different situation that surpassed many of us and, believe me, for the which I was not prepared. And I repeat: I sincerely apologize. Anyone who knows me knows that these gestures do not represent my values, nor my way of thinking or acting in life, that I have always been on the side of equality and respect. In my 26 years as a coach, the last 11 in the RFEF, I have always had impeccable behavior that many of you have witnessed. We all remember what happened after our players’ triumph at the Sydney stadium, and one thing is clear to all of us: neither Jenni nor the rest of her teammates are responsible for what happened there”.

And the national coach ends his initial speech at the press conference: “I would like to turn the page on this unfortunate incident, return to talking about football and the important commitments we have to face in the coming week. Thank you so much”.