The earthquake due to the case of the forced kiss of Luis Rubialesshows, according to experts, that machismo no longer has a place in that country, a benchmark in feminism.

“Is a spoiled spike to get me out of here?” asked the president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) on Friday, incredulous at the scandal triggered by the kiss that he planted on the mouth of the player Jenni Hermoso during the celebrations for the victory of Spain in the World Cup, on August 20 in Sydney.

Refusing to resign despite the barrage of criticism and calls for her to step down, Rubiales attacked “false feminism” and said she was giving “a life lesson” to her three daughters present in the audience, in a speech applauded by a Auditorium made up mostly of men. Since then, the indignation has not stopped growing. And his uncle, Juan Rubiales, was the last to give his opinion. A pretty strong one.

(Luis Rubiales, naked: a woman speaks about an orgy that she would have organized with deceit).

“He still does not understand that he had a macho behavior”

Luis Rubiales, Spanish leader.

In ‘Cope’, a Spanish chain, Juan Rubiales, who worked with his nephew in the Royal Spanish Federation, asserted about the outrageous kiss to Jenni Hermoso: “He still does not understand that he had a macho behavior”.

“He feels the woman as an object,” added the uncle of the president of the Federation.

In fact, recalling alleged events with women with whom Luis Rubiales had a working relationship, he said: “With María José Rienda and with Irene Lozano (former State Secretaries for Sport) macho and aggressive attitudes“. “With Rienda he punched the table and Irene Lozano threw Rubiales out of his office.”

(Luis Rubiales approaches the abyss: the facts that sink him after kissing Jenni Hermoso).

🇪🇸 Juan Rubiales, Rubiales’ uncle, in @partidazocope 😯 “Rubiales wanted to go to a Canelo fight in New York and everything was paid for with money from the Federation” 🗣️ “He told us ‘If the press calls, say that we are going to a meeting at the UN’, but there was none”📻 #PartidazoCOPE pic.twitter.com/yalNzLU7gY — The great match of COPE (@partidazocope) August 30, 2023

Then, already in conversation with ‘El Mundo’, Luis Rubiales’ uncle finished off.

“Luis Rubiales has always been a man with a clear macho tinge, very arrogant”, said.

(Sebastián Montoya declares the final battle in Formula 3: these are his arguments).

Luis Rubiales’ speech that aroused outrage

More news

SPORTS

*With EFE