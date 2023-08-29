The representatives of the territorial federations, summoned by the interim president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Pedro Rocha, They asked this Monday for the immediate resignation of Luis Rubiales.

“After the latest events and the unacceptable behaviors that have seriously damaged the image of Spanish football, the presidents request that, immediately, Mr. Luis Rubiales present his resignation as president of the RFEF“, says a statement from the Federation.

Rubiales is left alone

The federal leaders, who had been urgently summoned by the interim president of the RFEF, Pedro Rocha, will urge “a deep and imminent organic restructuring in strategic positions of the Federation to give way to a new stage of management in Spanish football“.

“In addition, we have urged President Pedro Rocha to immediately withdraw the last communication on behalf of the Federation with FIFA and UEFA that we have known today,” the statement added.

The note refers to press reports, according to which the general secretary of the RFEF, Andreu Camps, denounced before UEFA the interference of the Spanish government. The territorial presidents also ensure that the RFEF “maintains its commitment to continue implementing its investment, as well as equality policies for the development of women’s football.”

The territorial leaders also congratulate the women’s team for the victory in the World Cup.

“We express our admiration and gratitude to an unrepeatable group of players and we extend our congratulations to all those people who built, over the years with determination, the growth of women’s football“, the statement states.

Rubiales refused to resign last Friday

