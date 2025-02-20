There is already a sentence for Luis Rubiales for his kiss to Jenni Hermoso in the 2023 Women’s Soccer World Cup final and the subsequent coercion to the footballer and her surroundings. After nine intense and long sessions, Judge José Manuel Clemente Fernández-Prieto Ha condemned to 18 months of fine with a fee of 20 euros a day (about 10,800 euros) For a crime of sexual assault, but it will not go to prison.

In his sentence, the magistrate acquits the other three defendants from the crime of coercion In this procedure: the former female selector Jorge Vildathe former football director of the Albert Luque Male Section and the one who was responsible for marketing of the Rubén Rivera Federation.

For two weeks, about twenty witnesses provided a statement to certify the player’s version, such as This is the case of Alexia Putellas or Irene Paredesor to endorse Rubiales’ testimony, among others, such as the lip reading expert who said the former president did ask the footballer before kissing her.

The first to sit before the judge was Jenni Hermoso herself, who explained her version of the facts: “We hugged ourselves, I told him ‘the one we have looked’ and that was when he hit the jumper and told me ‘We have won this World Cup thanks to you’. The following were his hands in my ears and the following kiss. “

To the footballer’s statement He was followed by the testification of Miguel García Cabahead of integrity during the mandate of Rubiales, and Pablo García Cuervo, who held the position of communication director during those days.

Another of the most relevant statements was also Rafa Hermoso, the player’s brother, who talked about Vilda’s coercion on the plane: “He dropped that my sister was already an age, that she already had a careerand if things collaborated, they were going to do well, the doors of the Federation were going to be open, but if not, I didn’t know what was going to happen. “

As for Luis Rubiales’ statement, the former president of the RFEF said: “She squeezed me very strongly under the armpits, lifted me and when I fell because I asked her ‘Can I give you a kiss?’ And he told me ‘Vale’. That is what happened. “





Rubiales also stressed thatE never sent Jorge Vilda to talk to the brother of Hermoso or any other member of the Federation to press the player and her surroundings. A version that supported the former Spanish selector, who said he went to talk to Rafa Hermoso for his “concern” for his sister.