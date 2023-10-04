In his statement at the National Court, where he appeared as a defendant for a crime of sexual abuse and coercion after kissing Jennifer Hermoso in the World Cup final on July 20, Luis Rubiales, former president of the RFEF, insisted again and again on that the kiss was consensual. And he assured that at no time did he disrespect Hermoso because she asked for his permission. This is reflected in an audio of part of the statement that he has published The Spanish.

In this statement and when asked if he knew of the existence of an anti-harassment protocol in the Spanish team, Rubiales says that he is no longer president of the Federation. “I have explained before that there is a link with FIFA for these issues.” The judge insists if, regardless of the FIFA protocol, there is an equal protocol in the entity in which Rubiales was the most responsible. And he also asks if he received specific training, did he read and expressly sign that protocol. “It was explained to all of us and also to me,” he answers.

And he continues: “Tell me, is it authorized in this anti-harassment protocol to be able to give a kiss or ask for consent to give a kiss to a player?” he is asked. “But look, I have done it with players. Look, let’s see, I… really… we won a World Cup, and there are signs of affection. This is not that someone has secretly taken someone to an office to forcibly kiss them. It was something so natural, in the light of millions of eyes, between two people who have been living together for a long time. So, ask a targeted question, to… is it authorized?”, Rubiales starts.

And he continues: “There is nothing authorized or unauthorized, they are behaviors, within a totally extraordinary celebration, asked on my part, with consent, also explained by the other party as soon as the game ended and went to the press, which Jenni explained. to the press before all this, before entering the locker room, doing live broadcasts on social media in the locker room. Well, man, I think the issue is evident from that moment until we arrive in Spain, where it continues to maintain the same thing. who didn’t want to go out [en el vídeo de disculpas que él publicó, y para el que supuestamente coaccionó a la jugadora para que saliera acompañándolo]”He didn’t want to go out, because I went out alone, I would have loved him to have come out because surely everything would have been clarified.”

In reality, when Jenni Hermoso arrives at the locker room, the question is: Who kissed?” “Let’s see…” she says. And she qualifies: “But I didn’t like it, eh?” “And what did you say?” they ask him. “Well okay,” she says. “But what are you doing, aunt?” “But what do I do?” Jenni responds. She laughs, nervous and hesitant. And on the 26th, in a statement, she made it clear that she had been the victim of an attack and she had felt vulnerable.

The judge insists to Rubiales in the statement: “Regardless of the euphoria that you are commenting on, the question, if you would be so kind, I will repeat it to you again…”. The former president of the RFEF interrupts him: “But there are no specific questions about whether it can or cannot be done.” Because of the anti-harassment protocol, do you believe from the context that the anti-harassment protocol says that you, as the superior and head of the federation…? Rubiales interrupts him again: “But I’m not superior, you are saying that I’m superior, just look…”

They ask him again if the kiss was consensual. Rubiales insists yes; Of course, she “left dying of laughter” and giving him “two slaps on her side and laughing too.” He also denies that he jumped on her.

—Did you ask for consent?

-Of course

—And why did you grab his head?

—But let’s see, if I have already said it, my hands stayed up there, just as they would have stayed down; and the effusiveness, she is also squeezing me from behind.

—Do you consider that a person who is held by the head can freely give consent?

—Man, yes, I do consider it.

—Did he do it with any other player? No.

—Look, Jenni missed a penalty with 20 minutes left, we suffered a lot because there was 12 minutes of stoppage time, she came happy, but with a face… I told her: ‘don’t think about that penalty anymore, really, come on, without you we wouldn’t have won the World Cup ‘. And it happened like that, because when you win the lottery or a war ends, imagine if the war ends in Ukraine, that effusiveness and that spontaneity… I asked her, despite everything, and she told me okay.

It is just part of a statement that lasted just under an hour, according to the aforementioned media. And in which Rubiales, in addition to insisting that the kiss was consensual, hides behind the context to justify his reaction, motivated by the euphoria of winning the World Cup.

