The events that occurred in the final of the Women’s World Cup continue to shake the atmosphere of the Spanish National Team. Now, a new statement from Fifa once again leaves the former president of that country’s soccer federation, Luis Rubiales, in a bad light.

The general secretary of Fifa, Fatma Samoura, stated this Wednesday in Seville that “what happened in Australia should not be repeated”, in reference to the kiss on the mouth of the already former president of the RFEF to the player Jenni Hermoso in the celebration of the title won by Spain in the World Cup.

Samoura, a Senegalese Fifa leader who participated in a panel at the ‘World Football Summit’ 2023, regretted that, due to Rubiales’s attitude, “something that should have been a day of celebration became a tragedy for football” and stressed: “women deserve to be respected in sport and, in general, in society, and these issues should not occur.”

For the general secretary of Fifa, “sometimes” women “have to face this type of discrimination that should not happen”, since football matches are organized “to give joy and happiness to the players, first, to the country that wins, second, and to the global ‘fans’, thirdly, but what happened in Australia should not be repeated.”

“As football leaders we have to observe certain behaviors and respect the players. And they (the Spanish team) made it clear. Just a month has passed since the victory and the headlines have never been about the celebration, but about what happened that day at the medal ceremony,” he insisted.

Samoura highlighted that for two years he “witnessed the organization of that World Cup” in Australia and New Zealand, from July 20 to August 20, and could not hide his “happiness at seeing the success and celebration of the Spanish women’s team.” , so he regretted that she was “tarnished by that kiss”, a behavior about which the president of Fifa, Gianni Infantino, said at the time that “should never have happened.”

Fifa welcomes agreement between the RFEF and the players

The general secretary of the highest world football body was also “very happy” that “an agreement” had been reached between the Higher Sports Council (CSD), the RFEF and the Spanish players to try to unblock the situation that It had been created in the national team, when the players initially requested that they not be called up for the next two matches of the Nations League pending changes in the federative body.

“A tripartite commission is going to be created with the CSD, the Spanish Federation and also the players. Now there is a more favorable environment for the (Spanish) national team to play on Friday against Sweden and on Tuesday with Switzerland, which means that “Finally, we are seeing the end of the tunnel of this nightmare,” the Senegalese leader stressed.

Samoura considered that this “nightmare” then prevented “everyone from being able to celebrate this historic victory of the Spanish national team” and added about this case that he “likes to trust the institutions that deal with these issues within Fifa”, in which that “all these solutions have been welcomed with open arms because, in the end, a day of celebration turned into a tragedy.”

