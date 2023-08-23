The acting head of the Spanish government, Pedro Sanchezincreased the pressure on Tuesday on the president of the Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubialesconsidering his kiss to the player “an unacceptable gesture” Jenni Beautiful in the Women’s World Cup.

“I think that what we saw was an unacceptable gesture,” Sánchez said at a press conference after a meeting with King Felipe VI.

“I also believe that the apologies that Mr. Rubiales has given are not enough, I even believe that they are not adequate and that therefore he has to continue taking steps,” added the president of the Spanish government, without directly speaking of resignation.

intimate questions

Rubiales is still in trouble. Tamara Ramos, General Director of the Footballers Union ONin an interview with ‘The Summer Program’, left him in a bad light.

“I have suffered humiliation, it has been outrageous. It does not surprise me at all because I have known him for many years and I have suffered from him, what has surprised me is that he does it in public,” he said.

Other times, Ramos pointed out that Rubiales, against players like Gerard Piqué and Iker Casillas he asked obscene questions. “Come on, see, you’ve come to put on your knee pads” or “what color are you wearing your underwear today?”, she commented.

