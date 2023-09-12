The pressure was finally too much for Luis Rubiales, that on Sunday, almost a month after the earthquake caused by his forced kiss on Jenni Hermoso, he resigned as president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), which is facing its renewal.

(It may be of interest to you: Luis Rubiales compares Jenni Hermoso with his daughters and sparks new controversy).

The departure of the federation leader opens the big Spanish sports newspapers to the full page this Monday. “‘I’m not going to resign, I’m not going to resign’… and in the end he resigned,” headlines the newspaper Marca in its first headline. “I’m going to do it [dimitir]Yes, because I don’t want to continue my work,” he said.

Rubiales on Sunday night in an interview on the British television show Piers Morgan Uncensoredand then in a letter on their social networks collected by various media.

It is evident that I will not be able to return to my position. See also Reveal video of the vulgar gesture that tarnished the celebration of Spain in the Women's World Cup

“After the swift suspension carried out by FIFA, plus the rest of the procedures opened against me, it is evident that I will not be able to return to my position. Insisting on waiting and clinging to it is not going to contribute to anything positive, nor to the Federation, nor to Spanish football,” he said

Rubiales in that text.

Rubiales’ decision ‘has been received with astonishment for the moment and also with relief’ in the RFEF, the aforementioned newspaper stated this Monday. His initial refusal to resign at the assembly on August 25, stating that the kiss was consensual, gave way to days of tension in Spanish football, with even the resignation of 80 players and former players, including the 23 champions of the world, to return to La Roja as long as there were no changes in management.

Luis Rubiales has announced his resignation in an interview with Piers Morgan. He wrote on 8-M: “Is Women’s Day already over? I’m dying of hunger.” pic.twitter.com/BNRREiBAAS — Fonsi Loaiza (@FonsiLoaiza) September 10, 2023

The millionaire that Rubiales received for the interview

In the last hours, it was revealed that the former president of the Rfef, Luis Rubiales, He would have charged a huge amount of money to date Piers Morgan Uncensored in the interview where he announced his official resignation.

According to the information provided by Eduardo Inda in the program The beach bar, The former leader put more than 100,000 euros (more than 427 million pesos) into his pocket to appear on British television.

(Read here: Luis Rubiales and Jenni Osorio: incredible, World Cup kiss is repeated in Spain).

In addition to the criticism that was already falling on Rubiales for the non-consensual kiss with Jenni Hermoso, The former president is in the eye of the storm for not having revealed this information in the Spanish newspapers, and doing so in England.

Luis Rubiales, at the 2023 Women’s World Cup ceremony.

With information from AFP

More news in EL TIEMPO