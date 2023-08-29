The situation of the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, could become even more complicated following the request of the leaders of the territorial federations of that country, who requested his resignation this Monday.

Fifa has already provisionally suspended him “from all football-related activities at the national and international level” for an initial period of 90 days while “the disciplinary procedure” opened against him is being processed.

Now, the sanction from Fifa could be much greater, as revealed by the Daily Mail newspaper. In the entity that manages world football there is concern about the reaction of the territorial entities.

According to the British media, Rubiales now faces a 15-year ban from holding soccer-related positions. It should also be remembered that the decision of the territorial federations to withdraw their support for the top Spanish leader has to do with a letter sent by the RFEF to Uefa.

Fifa’s motivations for thinking about a long disqualification for Rubiales

In the document, formed by the general secretary of the entity and Rubiales’ right-hand man, Andreu Camps, the Spanish Federation requested to take measures due to interference by the Spanish Government. That could result in the suspension of Spanish clubs to compete in Europe and take the National Team out of the Euro Cup.

For this reason, the territorial federations asked the interim president of the entity, Pedro Rocha, to annul said document, and incidentally, withdraw support for Rubiales.

Pedro Rocha, interim president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation.

Rubiales, who is pending a decision by the sports courts and against whom the prosecution has opened proceedings for an “alleged crime of sexual assault” for the forced kiss of the player Jenni Hermoso.

“After the latest events and the unacceptable behaviors that have seriously damaged the image of Spanish football, the presidents request that Mr. Luis Rubiales immediately present his resignation as president of the RFEF,” said a statement from the Federation. Spanish Football (RFEF).

Meeting urgently by the interim president of the RFEF, Pedro Rocha, the territorial presidents urged “a deep and imminent organic restructuring in strategic positions of the Federation.”

Along with sports justice, in criminal proceedings the prosecutor’s office of the National Court, the main Spanish criminal instance, decided to open proceedings for an “alleged crime of sexual assault,” according to a statement.

The Prosecutor’s Office claims to rely on the “public statements” of the player, but will contact her to offer her the possibility of filing a complaint, a key step for the criminal proceedings to advance.

At the medal ceremony after Spain won the World Cup final, Luis Rubiales gave Jenni Hermoso a forced kiss on the mouth, which aroused endless national and international criticism from all areas of society.

“I felt vulnerable and the victim of an attack,” Hermoso said in a statement last Friday, after Rubiales stated that the kiss had been “spontaneous, mutual, euphoric and consented” at a meeting of the RFEF.

In Motril, the mother of Luis Rubiales, Ángeles Béjar, began a hunger strike in a church in the Andalusian town where Rubiales grew up, to denounce a campaign of “harassment and demolition” against her son and to ask that “Jenni tell the truth”. .

SPORTS

with Efe

More sports news