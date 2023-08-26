Saturday, August 26, 2023
Luis Rubiales: Fifa makes drastic decision with the leader after scandal

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 26, 2023
in Sports
0
Luis Rubiales: Fifa makes drastic decision with the leader after scandal

beautiful and blond

Jenni Hermoso and Luis Rubiales.

Jenni Hermoso and Luis Rubiales.

The entity pronounced this Saturday.

The Fifa announced this Saturday the provisional suspension of the president of the Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubialeswho kissed the player without consent Jenni Beautiful last Sunday after the World Cup final

“Today we have decided the provisional suspension of Mr. Luis Rubiales from all soccer-related activities at the national and international level,” the world soccer governing body said in a statement, explaining that the suspension will last for an initial period of 90 days. “and as long as the open disciplinary procedure is processed.”

