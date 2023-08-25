Luis Rubiales, during his appearance this Friday in Las Rozas. Eidan Rubio (RFEF/EFE)

“I am not going to resign, I am not going to resign, I am not going to resign”, empowered by the support of the assembly, with his daughters a few meters away, with a performance aimed at presenting himself as a martyr who gave a “spoiled peak” to Jennifer Hermoso, footballer of the national team, Luis Rubiales decided this Friday to hold on to his position as president of the Spanish Football Federation. He did it with an aggressive speech, questioning feminism and even announcing legal measures against the acting vice president of the Government, Yolanda Díaz. Rubiales is not leaving, it will have to be the Government through the denunciations that are in his power that ends his mandate. After listening to his speech, the Higher Sports Council warned that it would raise the aforementioned complaints this Friday to the Administrative Court of Sports (TAD) and request its suspension for a very serious offense.

Rubiales shielded his defense by detailing the kiss to Jennifer Hermoso: he offered a description that either does not match what was seen on television or refers to the moments before the image that was seen live during the celebrations of the Spanish title in Australia and New Zealand. A description, moreover, that is not explained after the player herself put the case in the hands of Futpro, the union that represents her, and asked for “exemplary measures.” “She picked me up, I told her not to worry about the missed penalty, we almost fell and I told her: ‘A spike?’, explained the leader from Granada. “The desire that she could have in that kiss was the same as the one that she could have kissing one of my daughters. Therefore, there is no desire and there is no position of dominance, even if it is being sold in the media. Both those who sell homage to Thebes or false feminism. It was a spontaneous, mutual and euphoric kiss. And, above all, spoiled, ”he concluded about the gesture.

The highest president of Spanish football made a speech knowing that what happened in Sydney could cost him the temporary suspension before being translated into a disqualification. Meeting with the presidents of the territorial units in the morning, Rubiales dismissed all the vice presidents except Pedro Rocha, of the Extremaduran territorial unit. “This will be the interim president if the process opened by the CSD prevents him from continuing to serve as president,” he said. But he did not inform them that he was not planning to resign, as they had leaked the night before from the same federation. It is not known if he changed his mind overnight or if it was a strategy from the beginning. Be that as it may, Rubiales entrenches himself in office, encouraged by the applause of the assembly members present and despite the rejection of the clubs and part of the members of the assembly, who refused to participate in the paripé.

After apologizing to the Infanta and the Queen and emphasizing that the kiss to Jennifer Hermoso was “a spike”, Rubiales went on to a fierce attack. “I tell my daughters that today they have to learn a lesson: what is equality. You have to differentiate between the truth and a lie, and I am telling the whole truth. You are feminists and not the fake feminism out there. They don’t care about people. They are preparing a social execution to put on a medal and say that they are advancing. It took them five days to congratulate us on the World Cup. Mrs. Yolanda Díaz, Mrs. Montero, Mrs. Belarra, Mr. Echenique… have referred to this action with the word vex, ‘sexual assault’, without consent, assault… what will the women who have been sexually assaulted! To these people who have said this about me, who are trying to assassinate me publicly, I tell them that I am going to defend myself in court,” Rubiales announced.

At the end of the assembly, the president of the National Women’s Soccer Committee, Rafael del Amo, announced that he had resigned as he felt uncomfortable with the situation created.

