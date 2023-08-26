“My ears are bleeding,” tweeted Spanish goalkeeper David De Gea. While Iker Casillas, also a goalkeeper and world champion in 2008 and 2012, writes: “Shame”

“The time has come to say something. Do you think that consensual kiss is a valid reason for the hunt they’re giving me? Is it bad enough to make me leave? I’m not resigning, I’m not resigning, I’m not resigning!“. These are the statements of Luis Rubialesthe number one in the Spanish Football Federationwhich ended up in the storm in recent days after the kiss given to the Spanish footballer Jennifer Hermosowhile the Spanish women’s national team celebrated winning the Worldafter the triumph in the final against England.

Luis Rubiales he then added: “Anyone who watches the video will understand that in front of 80,000 people, including my family, the desire I could have had in that kiss was the same as I could have had giving a kiss to one of my daughters. Therefore, there is no desire and there is no position of dominance, even if it has been portrayed as such by the media. Both those who pay homage to Tebas and fake feminism. It was a spontaneous kiss, mutual and euphoric. And above all, consensual. This player missed a penalty.” See also The expulsion of Yeferson Soteldo for his peculiar celebration

He spoke on the subject David de Gearecently disengaged from Manchester Unitedthe Spanish goalkeeper on Twitter had his say regarding the words spoken by the President of the RFEF. Luis Rubiales: “My ears are bleeding“. To underline the phrase the unequivocal emojis of the circus.

August 25, 2023

