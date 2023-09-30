The case Luis Rubiales They are still in the eye of the hurricane. Now, Spanish media leaked the document on which the Fifa Disciplinary Committee to suspend the former president of the Royal Spanish Federation RFEF for kissing the soccer player Jenni Hermoso in the final of the Women’s World Cup.

(You may be interested in: Scandal over a kiss between Luis Rubiales and Jenni Hermoso takes on new meaning in Spain)

The document maintains that Luis Rubiales has created with this precedent a ““irreparable damage to the world of football”according to El Mundo.

Furthermore, Fifa points out that the former president of the RFEF, suspended for 90 days, “has very considerably damaged the image, reputation and integrity of football.”

RFEF executives called by the judge to testify. Photo: Instagram: Jenni Hermoso / AFP / RFEF

Fifa considers Hermoso’s non-consensual kiss and touching of his genitals in the presidential box reprehensible. For Fifa it is intolerable “having pressured the player and her entourage to testify in her favor”.

The entity chaired by Gianni Infantinoconsiders looking to the future that Luis Rubiales can no longer exercise the “predominant position as president over Hermoso and other players as well as over RFEF workers.”

“In view of how the General Assembly of the RFEF was developed and particularly the communications -from the union- Futpro and from the player, which contained serious accusations against Rubiales, the adoption of precautionary measures is justified. “Threatening the player with legal measures simply because she expressed her opinion about what happened or, what is more serious, putting pressure on the player and those around her, is intolerable and obstructs disciplinary procedures,” says part of the document.

Another head fell

Jenni Hermoso and Luis Rubiales

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) announced this Friday the dismissal of its communications director, in a new change after the earthquake that occurred after the forced kiss of former federation president Luis Rubiales to Jenni Hermoso.

“The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has decided today to dispense with the services of the Director of Communication, Pablo García-Cuervo,” the RFEF said in a statement. The dismissal of García-Cuervo joins the previous ones of the general secretary, Andreu Camps, considered close to Rubiales, the director of the Integrity department, Miguel García Caba and the previous women’s team, Jorge Vilda.

This Friday, the judge investigating Rubiales for alleged crimes of sexual assault and coercion for his kiss to Jenni Hermoso at the World Cup medal ceremony, summoned García-Cuervo and coach Luis de la as witnesses for October 20. Fountain.

SPORTS

More sports news