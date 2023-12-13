He forced kiss from Luis Rubiales to Jenni Hermoso was one of the most controversial topics in international sport in 2023. His controversial gestures in the final and the euphoric celebration that led him to kiss the player at the final ceremony Women's World Cup were decisive in leaving the presidency of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

It may be of interest to you: The National Team has a luxury guest: this was Messi's visit to the concentration

His case was very popular in Spain and the world, Fifa disqualified him for three years from holding any position in football and the justice system continues to evaluate a possible sentence against him after Jenni Hermoso's complaint.

RFEF executives called by the judge to testify. Photo: Instagram: Jenni Hermoso / AFP / RFEF

My case for two or three months is highly explainable to justify the fact that little was said about other things.

Despite all the problems you have, Luis Rubiales does not remain silent and continues to defend himself regarding the controversial case. In an interview on YouTube with Alvise Perez, confessed that he believes that the media uproar only served to divert attention from the approval of the amnesty of the government of the PSOE, led by Pedro Sánchez, in Spain.

“For me it is a blow to the separation of powers. Therefore, a Democratic state that has its basis in the separation of powers cannot afford the luxury of investing or not investing a certain president… to go against its own country. All of us Spaniards regret it, many left-wing voters do not understand this,” he said.

Read here: Alarms in the National Team: player is called off and will not be in the friendly against Mexico

And he added that it was used as a smokescreen: “My case for two or three months is highly explainable to justify the fact that little was said about other things. There was a lot of talk about mine and very little about other much more important things.”

Rubiales was summoned by a judge to testify. Photo: Instagram: Jenni Hermoso / Luis Rubiales

Frontal attack on Jenni Hermoso and several players from Spain

They saw the sky open with the opportunity and said, with this theater we took down Vilda and Rubiales, it was revenge See also WRC | Acropolis Rally: Shakedown canceled due to bad weather

Luis Rubiales did not waste the moment and decided to attack Jenni Hermoso head on, accusing her of being a 'liar' for the kiss, which for him 'was never forced'. “Jenni is lying about me putting pressure on her after the kiss, and she knows she's lying.”

In addition, he explained that he was blackmailed by the players of the Spanish national team and one of his objectives was to fire the world champion coach Jorge Vilda.

We tell you: Nicolás Gallo, referee of the League final, denounced for corruption in the Prosecutor's Office

“We have been very alone due to blackmail that we have suffered from certain footballers, who told me to kick out Vilda. Whoever said that they did not ask for Vilda's head… they asked me directly in a conversation. They wanted her head and Since I didn't give it to them, and with Jorge we have been World Champions, because they saw the sky open with the opportunity and said, with this theater we took down Vilda and Rubiales, it was revenge, said the former president of the RFEF.

The coach completed eight seasons at the helm of the 'red' See also Juan Reynoso gets upset and sends a message to those who criticize his style of play

Her statement contradicts what the players themselves said a few weeks ago in a statement, they were emphatic in explaining that They never asked for Vilda's dismissal as national team coach.

“There are people who are bad, others who are cowards and others who cannot be demanded because they have been there for a short time. When they say that structural changes must be made, whether they say it or some politician…They lie,” he said.

Besides, He washed his hands and cleaned the image of Gerard Piqué pointing out that they never did business 'under the table' about the Spanish Super Cup that was planned to be played in Arab territory.

“We went to Saudi Arabia, which They offered us 40 million and not 33. That alleged offer from Qatar was conditional on approval by a committee. “That approval never came and therefore Qatar's offer fell away.”

Luis Rubiales, Jenni Hermoso and Gerard Piqué

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO