Luis Rubiales, ‘cornered’: Federation directors will tell the whole truth

The judge of the National Court investigating the former president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) Luis Rubiales for alleged sexual assault and coercion of the player Jenni Hermoso has summoned four directors of the institution to testify as witnesses.

In the coming days, Judge Francisco de Jorge will question the Marketing Director, Ruben Rivera to the press officer of the women’s team, Patricia Pérez; to the Director of Integrity Miguel García Caba; and the director of the men’s team, Albert Luque, legal sources inform EFE.

The Prosecutor’s Office asked Rubiales about some of them during his statement as an investigator last week before the judge and The former president of the RFEF denied that they had pressured the player Jenni Hermoso to publicly justify the kiss on the mouth that his then superior gave him at the World Cup trophy presentation in Sydney.

Luis Rubiales at the National Court of Spain. Photo: Fernando Alvarado. Efe

During his statement as a defendant, Rubiales denied that he himself coerced Hermoso and maintained that that kiss was consensual, contrary to the version of the soccer player, who has not yet been summoned to testify before the judge.

This is how the case opened by Judge De Jorge advances after the Prosecutor’s Office presented a complaint against Rubiales for the crimes of sexual assault and coercion after the formalization of the complaint by the soccer player herself.

Currently, Rubiales is prohibited from communicating with and approaching the player Jennifer Hermoso at less than 200 meters during the investigation period of this case.

