Rubialesannounced this Sunday his resignation due to the scandal of the non-consensual kiss with Jenni Hermoso after his team’s victory in the Women’s World Cup.

Rubiales insists that his departure wants to contribute to the tranquility of Spanish football and the strength of the candidacy of Spain, Portugal and Morocco to host the 2030 World Cup.

Why the kiss?

Rubiales gave an exclusive interview to English journalist Piers Morgan, after resigning from the position of president of the Spanish Football Federation and vice president of UEFA.

In a separate part of the interview, which was published by the newspaper ‘The Sun’, Rubiales spoke about the controversial kiss with Hermoso. The explosive statements have caused a stir in Spain.

“There was no harm, no sexual content, no aggression, nothing like that” when kissing Jenni Hermoso. And, according to Rubiales, “The meaning of the kiss to Jenni would have been exactly the same as that of a kiss to one of my daughters. Among friends and family, that is very, very common.”

For the former leader, the kiss with the soccer player was “a very happy moment, a celebration, a moment of euphoria. My intentions were noble, enthusiastic, 100% non-sexual, 100%, I repeat, 100%.”

Rubiales’ resignation had been demanded from various areas, including the leaders of the regional federations, summoned by the acting president of the RFEF, Pedro Rocha. On August 26, FIFA had suspended Rubiales for 90 days “from all activities related to football at a national and international level.”

