The judge of the National Court investigating Luis Rubiales for crimes of sexual assault and coercion of the player Jenni Hermoso has summoned the national soccer coach, Luis de la Fuente, and the RFEF Communication director, Pablo García-Cuervo, to testify as witnesses on October 20.

Magistrate Francisco de Jorge has scheduled his appearances for that day and that of the deputy director of communication of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Enrique Yunta, according to the National Court.

New appointments

Jenni Hermoso and Luis Rubiales

A week later, on October 27, the judge summons Rubiales’s cabinet director, José María Timón, as witnesses; the psychologist of the women’s team, Javier López Vallejo, and the person responsible for compliance of the FederationJavier Puyol.



Thus the trickle of summons continues within the framework of the investigation that is not only directed against Rubiales, but also against some of his collaborators: the former women’s coach Jorge Vildathe director of the men’s team, Albert Luqueand the Marketing Director of the RFEF, Rubén Rivera.

RFEF executives called by the judge to testify. See also Terrible news for Rayados: his star will miss the rest of Clausura 2022 Photo: Instagram: Jenni Hermoso / AFP / RFEF

The three were charged after Jenni Hermoso’s brother and a friend confirmed before the judge the pressure that the player claims to have suffered to justify the kiss that her superior gave her at the World Cup trophy presentation in Australia, on August 20. .

Vilda and Rivera will testify as under investigation on October 10, while Luque’s appearance, who was also summoned that day, has been postponed to the 16th.

Before them, three of Jenni Hermoso’s teammates in the National Team will appear as witnesses, Alexia Putellas, Irene Paredes and Misa Rodríguez, summoned next Monday at the National Court to give their version of what happened.

Thus, the case that arose after a complaint by the Prosecutor’s Office against Rubiales for crimes of sexual assault and coercion continues, after the soccer player formalized her complaint against the former president of the RFEF and reiterated that the kiss was not consensual.

EFE

More sports news