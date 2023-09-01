The Higher Sports Council (CSD) reported that it urges the Sports Administrative Court (TAD) to provisionally suspend Luis Rubiales“after this body, independent of the CSD in its actions, has initiated this Friday the sanctioning procedure against the president for the alleged commission of two serious offenses“.

The Higher Sports Council, which last Friday submitted its reasoned request to the Administrative Court of Sport together with the complaints received, now urges the TAD to provisionally suspend Luis Rubiales.

Additionally, the Higher Sports Council points out that “it is studying the possibility of appealing in contentious-administrative proceedings the decision that the Administrative Court of Sport has communicated to it this Friday.”

“Continues, thus, the procedure initiated by the Government of Spain in response to the unacceptable behavior of Luis Rubiales during the final of the Women’s Soccer World Championship“he adds.

Last Friday, the Higher Sports Council submitted a reasoned request to the Sports Administrative Court for a possible violation of articles 76.1a of the Sports Law (referring to abuses of authority) and 14.h of Royal Decree 1591/1992 ( referring to notorious and public acts that violate sporting dignity or decorum) by Luis Rubiales. Both offenses are classified as very serious.

Luis Rubiales forcibly kissed Jenni Hermoso, champion of the Women’s Soccer World Cup with the Spanish team. Photo: EFE, Screenshot

In addition, the Higher Sports Council recalls that last Friday it raised the complaints of Ágora, the Association of Spanish Soccer Players, the Association of Women for Professional Sports, the Federation of Arena and Laurissilva Women’s Associations, Juntos por Spain, the Professional Women’s Soccer League, Miguel Ángel Galán and Sumar. Another eight letters from individuals were also received by the Higher Sports Council.

He Administrative Court of Sportan independent body of the CSD in its actions and which is in charge of deciding, through administrative channels and in the last instance, sports disciplinary matters, has initiated this Friday the sanction file for the alleged commission of two serious infractions, continues the Council in a Press release.

Article 62.2.c of the Sports Law emphasizes that, among the powers of action of the Higher Sports Council, is to “suspend the president or the other members of the governing bodies for reasons, in a precautionary manner, when an action is taken against disciplinary proceedings against these people as a result of presumed infractions classified as very serious”, says the Council.

“Since this assumption has not occurred and the Administrative Court of Sports has initiated this disciplinary procedure for the alleged commission of two serious infractions, the Higher Sports Council urges the TAD itself to provisionally suspend Luis Rubiales. The administrative procedure law and the sports discipline regulations allow the Administrative Court of Sport to adopt this measure,” says the CSD.

EFE

Fifa President Gianni Infantino reacts to the case