The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has urgently convened an Extraordinary General Assembly next Friday, August 25 at its headquarters in the Ciudad del Fútbol de las Rozas, after what happened around the figure of President Luis Rubiales.

“Based on the latest events that occurred during the award ceremony for the Women’s World Cup won by the Spanish National Team last Sunday in Sydney, We want to inform you that the internal proceedings of the Federation regarding Integrity matters are open, as well as the rest of the applicable protocols”, the Federation points out in a statement.

The Extraordinary General Assembly will begin at 12:00 on Friday and is convened following the request of the territorial federations of Spanish football, which met urgently this Tuesday, and transferred all their support to Luis Rubiales.

Spanish head of government puts Rubiales against the wall

However, the pressure on Rubiales continues to increase. The acting head of the Spanish government, Pedro Sánchez, considered his kiss to the player Jenni Hermoso “an unacceptable gesture” at the World Cup celebration.

In a press conference after a meeting with King Felipe VI, Sánchez declared. “I also believe that the apologies that Mr. Rubiales has given are not enough, even I believe that they are not adequate and that therefore he has to continue taking steps,” added the president of the Spanish government, without directly speaking of resignation.

Pedro Sánchez, acting President of the Government, on the behavior of Luis Rubiales in the final: 🗨️ “What we saw was an unacceptable gesture. Apologies have not been enough. They are not suitable. Mr. Rubiales has to keep taking steps”. pic.twitter.com/yeqAatl1dm — Relay (@relay) August 22, 2023

Rubiales, accustomed to overcoming controversies, seems to be facing one of the most serious crises for him since he came to office in 2018 in a country that has made the fight against sexist attacks a banner.

When congratulating Jenni Hermoso for achieving the world title in the medal ceremony, Rubiales gave the player a kiss on the mouth, whose images aroused surprise and went around the world.

Luis Rubiales and the controversial kiss with Jennifer Hermoso.

“I didn’t even expect it,” Jenni Hermoso told the Cope network after the game, adding that “it was the moment, the effusion of the moment, that there is nothing further, and that it will remain an anecdote and that’s it. this”.



The player had previously appeared in a video during the celebration in the locker room in which she warned “I didn’t like it, eh!”, in what seems like a response to the jokes of her teammates. “It’s a spontaneous celebration that comes out like this, the two are very good friends,” federal sources told AFP that day.

The federation president’s gesture tarnished the achievement of the first world star of the women’s team after beating England 1-0 in the World Cup final in Australia and New Zealand.

Rubiales’ action was criticized in various media, which also made him ugly by his gestures in the box at the Australia stadium after winning the title, thanks to Olga Carmona’s goal against England.

In them you can see him celebrate by jumping, raising his arms or touching his genitals just a few meters from Queen Letizia.

On Monday morning, the Minister of Culture and Sports, Miquel Iceta, already considered the action “unacceptable”, urging Rubiales to “give explanations and present excuses”, opening a cascade of criticism from the Spanish political class towards the federal president.

The same Monday afternoon, the RFEF president apologized for his performance on the podium in a video recorded on a scale during his return trip to Spain.

“There is a fact that I have to regret and it is what has happened between me and a player, with a magnificent relationship between the two, as well as with others, and where I have surely made a mistake,” said Rubiales, referring to his kiss to Beautiful.

#Sports | Luis Rubiales, president of the Royal Spanish Federation of #Soccer (RFEF), has apologized and acknowledged its mistake in relation to the incident of the kiss in the delivery of medals after the exciting triumph of Jenni Hermoso in the Women’s World Cup. pic.twitter.com/SzTtvzhsaI – Gold News (@oronoticias_tv) August 21, 2023

Rubiales claimed in the video that it was “a moment of maximum effusiveness” and that “if there are people who have felt damaged by this, I have to apologize.”

The Minister of Labor and number three in the Sánchez government, Yolanda Díaz, was the first on Monday to affirm that these apologies “do not work at all” and that Rubiales “must resign.”



The Association of Spanish Soccer Players (AFE), which groups players and players, asked in a statement on Tuesday “the relevant authorities to adopt the necessary and forceful measures” given the “seriousness” of what happened.

The AFE recalled that “the Protocol for action against sexual violence of the Higher Sports Council includes ‘kissing by force’ (…) as ‘unacceptable conduct that will entail immediate consequences'”.

Asked directly this Tuesday if the Government could carry out any action to force the resignation of the president of the RFEF, Pedro Sánchez recalled that “the Spanish Football Federation, like any other federation, does not belong to the structure or organization chart of the Government of Spain “.

“He is elected and is dismissed, the current president of the Federation by his associates, but I have said that it seems insufficient (his apologies) and that he has to take more steps to clarify clearly unacceptable behavior,” added Sánchez.

