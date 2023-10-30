Luis Rubiales, former president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), announced that He will appeal to the Appeal Committee the decision of the Fifa Disciplinary Commission to disqualify him for three years of all activities related to football at national and international level.

Through his account on the social network “until the last instance so that justice is done and the truth shines” and gives her version of what happened in the procedure that was opened due to the events that occurred after the final of the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

FIFA DECISION:

I will go to the last resort so that justice is done and the truth shines 💪

Due to the many efforts of some politicians, media and institutions, the disproportion and injustice committed is becoming increasingly clearer✅

PEOPLE, VERY MAJORITY, ARE CLEAR ABOUT IT pic.twitter.com/3z7hKMDw2R — Luis Rubiales (@LuisRubiales17) October 30, 2023

Initially was provisionally suspended for 90 days and this Monday the disqualification was substantiated on the grounds that he violated article 13 of the organization’s code after the final, by putting his hands on his genitals in the box after Spain’s victory against England and kissing Jenni Hermoso on the mouth in the medal delivery.

Details of the sanction against Luis Rubiales

The Fifa Disciplinary Commission suspended Luis Rubiales from all activities related to football at national and international level, understanding that he violated article thirteen of the organization’s code, the highest world football organization reported this morning.

“The decision of the Fifa Disciplinary Commission has been notified today to Mr. Rubiales, who, by virtue of the provisions of the Fifa Disciplinary Code, has ten days to request the reasoned decision, which will be published in legal. fifa.com in case it is requested. This decision can be appealed before the Fifa Appeal Commission,” explained the governing body of world football through an official statement.

Photo: AFP and taken from RTVE

This commission thus resolves the disciplinary file opened against Luis Rubiales on August 24 after the events that occurred after the final of the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The former Spanish president touched his genitals in the box and later, during the medal presentation, He kissed the player Jennifer Hermoso on the mouth on the podium.

SPORTS

With information from EFE.

