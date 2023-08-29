The leaders of the territorial federations, summoned by the interim president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Pedro Rocha, asked yesterday, around 11 pm (local time), the immediate resignation of Luis Rubiales.

Luis Rubiales was left alone: ​​forceful decision of the Spanish Football Federation

“After the latest events and the unacceptable behaviors that have seriously damaged the image of Spanish football, the presidents request that Mr. Luis Rubiales immediately resign as president of the RFEF,” the Federation announced in a statement. .Luis Rubiales: video “condemns” him and contradicts his defense for outrageous forced kiss

Rubiales, increasingly cornered

Rubiales is provisionally suspended by Fifa “from all football-related activities at the national and international level” for an initial period of 90 days while “the disciplinary procedure” opened against him is being processed, for the forced kiss on the mouth of the player Jenni Hermoso.

The Spanish Administrative Court of Sport (TAD) could open proceedings against the president of the Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, against whom the prosecution has opened preliminary proceedings for an “alleged crime of sexual assault” for the aforementioned facts.

Along with sports justice, in criminal proceedings the prosecutor’s office of the National Court, the main Spanish criminal instance, has decided to open proceedings for an “alleged crime of sexual assault,” according to a statement. The Prosecutor’s Office claims to rely on the “public statements” of the player, but will contact her to offer her the possibility of filing a complaint, so that the criminal proceedings can advance.

Meanwhile, in Motril, the mother of Luis Rubiales, Ángeles Béjar, began a hunger strike in a church to denounce an alleged campaign of “harassment and demolition”, which she described as an “inhumane and bloody hunt” against her son and to ask that “Jenni tell the truth.”

Last Friday, Rubiales had refused to resign.

*With information from AFP and EFE.