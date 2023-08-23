Luis Rubiales, to apologize and admit that he was wrong. Rubiales, in a video statement, highlighted the “historic fact” of the victory of Spain about England in the World Cup final, to later apologize for what happened at the medal ceremony.

There is a fact that I have to regret and it is what has happened between a player and me, with a magnificent relationship between the two, as well as with others, and where I have surely been wrong”, says Rubiales, referring to his kiss to Hermoso , which went around the world.

When congratulating the new world champion after collecting her medal, Rubiales gave Hermoso a kiss on the mouth to the surprise of everyone, including the player herself.

“I didn’t expect it” Jenni Hermoso declared to the Cope network after the game, before minimizing what happened.

Luis Rubiales and the controversial kiss with Jennifer Hermoso.

what he said

the journalist Natalia Torrent revealed that the leader called Hermoso to ask him to go out with him in the apology video.

“My position is at stake, do it even for my daughters. I need you to go out with me,” was what he would have told her, according to the communicator on the Espejo Público program, on Antena 3.

“Rubiales, on the flight to Madrid, realized the media repercussion that what happened was having and the words of the Miquel Iceta. Then he approached the player as discreetly as possible to ask her to please help him with this. She told him that hers was at stake and that if she spoke out she was going to diminish the importance that she was giving to this. She asked the environment not to enter. She considers that she does not have to give explanations,” added Torrente.

It was known that the player always refused the request.

