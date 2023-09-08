After the Spanish soccer player Jenni Beautiful file a complaint in court against Luis Rubiales Due to the kiss he gave him in the World Cup final, the future of the suspended president of the Spanish federation remains complicated.

The Spanish Prosecutor’s Office filed a complaint this Friday against the suspended president of the Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, for the possible crimes of “sexual assault” and “coercion” for the non-consensual kiss of Jenni Hermoso after La Roja’s triumph in the world Cup.

“The prosecutor requests that a statement be taken from Luis Rubiales, as an investigated, and Jenni Hermoso as a victim,” the Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

new problem

Luis Rubiales and Spanish National Team

Now the suspended sports leader was forced by justice to increase the alimony he pays to his ex-partner for the maintenance of his three daughters.



This increase, which will be doubled, is due to the increase that the leader has had in his income, as reported by the European media this Friday.

Since the divorce decree was approved in 2013, the agreement between the parties established a child support of 400 euros for each daughter, as well as half of the extraordinary expenses. The number has doubled.

Luis Rubiales, from the Spanish Federation.

The court declares that Rubiales must pay an alimony for each daughter of 800 euros per monthamount that will be updated annually according to the variations experienced by the Consumer Price Index.

Rubiales recorded in his income tax statement for the year 2011 a net income from work of 97,237.34 euros. In 2014 his performance was 137,330.73 euros; while in 2020 it was 955,078.57 euros. The court sees a “substantial increase” in the income tax return for the 2011 financial year.

what’s next

In the judicial issue, from now on, a court of the National High Court, the competent body for events that occur abroad, must decide whether to admit the complaint for processing, and open a case on the matter, or archive it.

Since a recent reform of the Spanish Criminal Code, a non-consensual kiss can be considered sexual assault, a criminal category that groups all types of sexual violence. The penalties for a forced kiss can range from a fine to four years in prison, according to sources from the Prosecutor’s Office.

