Almost 24 hours after the great controversy sparked by the kiss on the mouth of Luis Rubiales, the president of the Spanish Football Federation, to the player Jenni Hermoso during the celebration for the world title, the president had no choice but to leave on stage to offer their explanations. “I have to apologize, there is no other option, right?” Rubiales started in a statement distributed by his agency this Monday at noon. “And, furthermore, learn from this and understand that when you are president of an institution as important as the federation, you have to be more careful, especially in ceremonies,” added the leader.

The strong criticism he was receiving forced him to change his explanations. Still in Australia, shortly after the team won the World Cup, Rubiales expressed himself in a very different way. “Let’s ignore the idiots and the stupid. It’s a peak of two friends celebrating something. We’re not for bullshit with everything I’ve been through. We are going to enjoy the good and don’t even tell me about losers who don’t know how to see the positive. One thing that has no evil… If there are fools, let them continue with their nonsense. Let’s not listen to them, ”he said on Cadena Cope before getting on the plane back to Spain.

A few hours later, and in view of the great uproar, with politicians even demanding his resignation, the federation president’s speech and tone was different. “When I say that this seems idiotic to me, it is because nobody here gave it the slightest importance, but outside they have given it. So, I also want to apologize to those people because, if it has been seen otherwise from the outside, they surely have their reasons. Given the greatest success in our history in women’s football and one of the greatest in general, this has somewhat tarnished the celebration, ”he pointed out in the statements distributed by the federation.

Among the cascade of reactions to his kiss to Jenni Hermoso, was early this Monday that of the Minister of Culture and Sports, Miquel Iceta. “The first thing he has to do is explain and make excuses,” said the minister in an interview from Sydney in RNE mornings. “Precisely those of us who have public responsibilities have to be extremely careful, because we are giving a message to society, and the message is equal rights, it is respect, and therefore avoid any circumstance that can be interpreted as a prevalence code, it is not the who commands the one who forces a kiss, it cannot be […]. I think it is unacceptable to kiss a player on the lips to congratulate her ”, she added.

He has not been the only one. The deputy of the Canarian Coalition Cristina Valido has referred to the kiss as “unfortunate”. “Inheritance of macho attitudes with which nothing has historically happened. Congratulate me respectfully and without a peak. We repeat roles that are not permissible ”, he said this Monday. The general secretary of the Generalitat’s Sports Department and ERC deputy, Anna Caula, has used a similar adjective, “inadmissible”. And he has also requested the resignation of Rubiales in an interview on Catalunya Radio, where he has stated that the president of the federation “has to be scrupulous with manners”, and that the kiss has to do with a situation of power: “This is not It’s only about football, far from it, this is about the fact that the look is still not equal and that we still have a lot of work to do ”. Tània Verge, Minister of Equality and Feminism also in Catalonia, has stated that “both forcing a kiss and justifying it” is “shameful and intolerable”. and is a “graphic image of rape culture.”

The request for resignation has also been made Ernest Urtasun, Sumar’s spokesman, who has posted on Twitter: “Rubiales should present his resignation tomorrow. The image that he has transferred to the world is one of repugnant machismo. He cannot go unpunished ”. The socialist Adrián Barbón, president of Asturias, wrote: “There is no possible justification for an unwanted kiss. No matter how some of them are, it is an absolute lack of respect and an abuse that neither the moment, nor the euphoria, nor the joy justifies”.

Irene Montero, the acting Minister of Equality, was on Sunday one of the first political representatives to address what had happened: “Let’s not assume that giving a kiss without consent is something” that happens. It is a form of sexual violence that women suffer on a daily basis and until now invisible, and that we cannot normalize. It is the task of the whole society. Consent in the center. Only yes is yes”. To which the Minister of Social Rights, Ione Belarra, joined shortly after: “What we all think, if they do that with all of Spain watching, what will they not do in private. Sexual violence against women has to end. A hug to the Champions!”.

The non-consensual kiss has not only crossed politics and social networks in Spain, it has been picked up by media from all over the world, such as Guardian or of The New York Times, which talks about “unpleasant reminder to many of the sexism that has plagued women’s football”; Bloomberg has also echoed; and CNN, The Telegraph, Daily Mail either L’Equipe, which last night he titled “The head of the Spanish Federation forcibly kisses a player on the mouth”.