The former president of the Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales was summoned to testify this Friday within the judicial investigation for his forced kiss on the player Jennifer Hermoso after the triumph of the women’s Red in the World Cup, the National Court announced on Tuesday.

Rubiales is summoned “to declare as investigated next Friday, September 15, at 12 noon (5 in the morning, Colombian time),” indicates the statement, after the admission for processing of the Prosecutor’s complaint against the former leader. “for the crimes of sexual assault and coercion”.

The call comes a day after the judge of the National Court, the main Spanish criminal court, Francisco de Jorge, accept the complaint filed by the Public Ministry against the now former president of the RFEF.

The Spanish prosecutor’s office, which on August 28 opened a preliminary investigation into the case, also requested that a statement be taken from Rubiales, as an investigator, and Jenni Hermoso as a victim, after receiving the player’s complaint last week.

The announcement of Rubiales’ call It comes two days after he announced his resignation as president of the Rfef, after having initially refused, claiming that the kiss had been “consensual.” Hermoso, on his side, flatly denies it.

Rubiales, who had been suspended by FIFA at the end of August, said he was leaving office, among other reasons, to focus on his defense. “I have faith in the truth and I will do everything in my power to make it prevail”he stated in his resignation letter.

Since a recent reform of the Spanish Penal Code, A non-consensual kiss can be considered sexual assault, a criminal category that groups together all types of sexual violence.

The penalties for a forced kiss can range from a fine to four years in prison, according to sources from the Prosecutor’s Office. The public ministry also contemplates an alleged crime of coercion, since Hermoso stated in her statement “that both she and her closest environment suffered constant and repeated pressure from Luis Rubiales and his professional environment, to justify and approve the facts”.

