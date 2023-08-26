Club de Fútbol Monterrey returns to activity in Mexican soccer, after not seeing action on days 4 and 5 after concluding their participation in the League Cup 2023so they will resume their actions in the 2023 Opening of the MX League, facing the Cruz Azul Football Club as locals.
Prior to the matchday 6 match to be held at the ‘Steel Giant’, the midfielder louis romo stated in an interview with TUDN that, the Gang has enough squad to recover from the absences due to injury against the celestial ones.
“The truth is that the team is very calm, it is very good, we were able to adapt more with these Leagues Cup 2023 matches, after all it served for that, so that those of us who were in the national team could adapt to the group, the idea, and that we have come looking forward to resuming the tournament”
– Louis Romo.
“The truth is that two players like Berti and Rodri are very important, but we are in a club with a great squad, we have very good teammates who can fill in for them and it is the advantage of being in Monterrey, you have 24 good-level players who support your team and you have to supply them”, he extended.
“We are very well, they have to recover calmly and we know that they who come in are going to do it in a great way and they have to see it,” he said.
It should be noted that the Sultana del Norte team will not be able to count on two of its starting forwards, German Berterame and Rodrigo Aguirre as their main casualties for the game corresponding to matchday 6, due to their respective injuries.
