The Mexico national team commanded by Jaime Lozano is experiencing moments of tension, after having suffered an unexpected defeat against Honduras in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Nations League by a score of 2-0 where the team’s performance was inoperative.
The performance of the team as well as the decisions of the ‘jimmy‘ were severely criticized by the press, media and journalists in Mexico where they began to question the presence of the Mexican coach on the Tricolor bench.
With this result, the Aztec team will have to overcome the overall score at home if they want to qualify for the next Copa América 2024, the return match will be this Tuesday, November 21 at 8:30 p.m. at the Azteca Stadium.
Through his social networks, the Monterrey Football Club midfielder, Luis Romospoke about the situation that the Tricolor is going through.
“It is not the result that this team deserved but we are focused on turning the tie around @miseleccionmx #VamosAll!”
– Luis Romo.
Luis Romo He was a starter in midfield along with Erick Sanchez and Edson Alvarez; He later came off as a substitute at minute 58 for Luis Chavez.
